商業英語 ｜ 等待機會不如主動創造機會：14個實用邀請商業合作技巧與範例分享

希望與來自不同領域的人交流和合作，開拓新的市場嗎？無論是開展新項目，還是拓展業務版圖，我們都需要學會專業地主動發出合作邀請，以踏出成功的第一步。主動出擊意味著你願意付出努力，尋找與其他企業合作的可能性，這不僅能為雙方帶來增長的機會，也能建立長期的信任關係。特別是在商業競爭激烈的環境中，等待機會不如主動創造機會，主動邀請合作能夠幫助你快速找到志同道合的夥伴，讓對方對你的企業產生信任和興趣。

首先，筆者會分享14個實用的商務邀請函必備的例句，然後我們再看看3個商業邀請函的範例，let’s go！

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

Part 1：撰寫商業合作邀請函的例句

1. We would like to invite you to collaborate with us.

我們希望邀請你與我們合作。

2. We believe this collaboration will be mutually beneficial.

我們相信這次合作將對雙方都有益。

3. Please let us know a convenient time to discuss this further.

煩請告知我們一個方便的時間進一步討論此事。

4. We are excited about the potential opportunities.

我們對潛在的機會感到興奮。

5. We would be honored to partner with your esteemed company.

我們很榮幸能與你這樣卓越的公司合作。

6. We envision this partnership as a step toward greater success.

期待這次合作能促使我們邁向成功多一步。

7. Your expertise aligns perfectly with our goals.

您的專業知識與我們的目標完美契合。

8. This is a rare opportunity to create something extraordinary together and make an impact.

這是一次共同創造非凡成果的難得機會。

9. We see a tremendous potential for innovation in working with you.

我們認為與你合作有著巨大的創新潛力。

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

10. Together, we can unlock new possibilities and take this industry to the next level.

我們可以攜手開啟全新的可能性，並將這個行業推向新的高度。

11. We are confident that this partnership will exceed expectations.

我們有信心這次合作將超越預期。

12. Your innovative approach complements our vision perfectly.

您的創新方法與我們的願景完美契合。

13. Our collaboration has the potential to create a lasting impact.

我們的合作能產生持久的影響。

14. We are excited about the synergy this partnership could bring.

我們對這次合作的成效感到興奮。

Part 2：商業合作邀請函範例

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

Sample 1：

Subject：Invitation to Collaborate on Green Business Initiative

Dear Ms. Chiu,

We are writing to invite your esteemed company to collaborate with us on an upcoming green business initiative（綠色業務倡議）We believe this partnership will be mutually beneficial （對雙方都有益 ）and contribute to our shared sustainability （可持續發展 ）goals. Please let us know your availability for a meeting to discuss this further. We look forward to your positive response.

Best regards,

Edmond

Sample 2：

Subject：Exciting Partnership Opportunity

Dear Miss Choi,

I hope this message finds you well. We are excited about the potential opportunities to work with your team on a cutting-edge (前沿的；尖端的）project. It would be great if we could schedule a call to explore this collaboration in more detail. Please let us know a time that works for you.

Warm regards,

Chelsea

Sample 3：

Subject：Exploring Potential Collaboration

Hi Charmaine,

I wanted to reach out to explore the possibility of collaborating on a project that could be of great benefit to both of our companies （對我們雙方都極具益處的）We’d love to hear your thoughts and ideas. Let us know when you are free for a quick chat！

Cheers,

Jenny

掌握商務英語的邀請技巧，是開拓合作機會的重要途徑，希望本文提供的例句和samples能讓你在商務交流中更加游刃有餘，並啟發你在未來的合作中更自信、更得心應手，加油！