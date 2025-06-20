MC英語速成班：由開場到閉幕！香港職人一定要收藏的典禮英語大全

在香港這個國際商業中心，典禮主持能力直接影響個人和企業形象。根據香港貿易發展局調查，85%的國際企業認為專業的典禮主持能有效提升商業合作機會。無論是開幕式、頒獎禮還是簽約儀式，流利的商務英語主持技巧已成為職場必備技能。

本周，筆者將會有系統性地拆解典禮英語的6大關鍵環節，提供一系列實用的句型，從「典禮開場白」涵蓋直「危機處理」。這一套完整的「典禮英語工具包」特別適合經常需要主持公司活動的行政人員、負責對外聯絡的公關專員，以及希望提升職場英語能力的專業人士，let’s go！



Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

典禮英語6大核心環節

1. 典禮開場（Opening Ceremony）

1.1 正式開場

- "Honorable guests, ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of [Organization], I am delighted to welcome you to the [Event Name]."

- 「尊敬的各位來賓，女士們、先生們，我謹代表[機構名稱]，歡迎大家蒞臨[活動名稱]。」



1.2 輕鬆式開場

- "What a wonderful gathering we have today! Thank you all for joining us to celebrate this special occasion."

- 「今天真是高朋滿座！感謝各位蒞臨參與這個特別的慶典。」

2. 嘉賓介紹（Guest Introduction）



Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

2.1 重要嘉賓

- "It is my distinct privilege to introduce our keynote speaker, Mr./Ms. [Name], [Title] of [Company]."

- 「我非常榮幸向各位介紹我們的主講嘉賓，[公司名稱]的[職銜][姓名]先生/女士。」



2.2 多位嘉賓

- "Let me acknowledge our distinguished guests on stage: [List names and titles]."

- 「請容我介紹台上的尊貴嘉賓：[逐一列出姓名與職銜]。」

3. 流程過渡（Transition Phrases）

3.1 環節轉換

- "Now that we've heard those inspiring words, let's move to the next exciting segment."

- 「聽完這些鼓舞人心的致辭後，讓我們進入下一個精彩環節。」



3.2 活動引導

- "For our next item, please direct your attention to the screen for a special presentation."

- 「接下來的環節，請大家將目光轉向螢幕，觀看特別準備的簡報。」

4. 頒獎環節（Award Presentation）



Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

4.1 宣布得獎者

- "The recipient of this year's [Award Name] is none other than [Recipient's Name]!"

- 「今年[獎項名稱]的得主正是[得獎者姓名]！」



4.2 頒獎詞

- "This award recognizes your outstanding contribution in [Field/Area]."

- 「這個獎項是對你在[領域]卓越貢獻的肯定。」

5. 危機處理（Contingency Management）

5.1 技術問題

- "Ladies and gentlemen, we're experiencing some technical difficulties. Please enjoy some refreshments while we resolve this."

- 「各位來賓，我們遇到一些技術問題，請先用些茶點，我們會盡快處理。」



5.2 時間延誤

- "Thank you for your patience. We'll commence the program shortly."

- 「感謝各位的耐心等候，活動即將開始。」

6. 閉幕致辭（Closing Remarks）

6.1 總結致謝

- "As we bring this memorable event to a close, I'd like to express our deepest gratitude to all participants and organizers."

- 「在這個難忘的活動即將結束之際，我要向所有參與者和籌辦團隊致以最深切的謝意。」



6.2 未來展望

- "We look forward to seeing you again at our next event. Thank you and good evening!"

- 「期待在下一次活動中再與各位相聚。謝謝大家，晚安！」

掌握典禮英語不僅是語言能力的展現，更是專業素養的體現。記住，每一次典禮主持都是展現自我的舞台，現在就開始準備，讓你的典禮英語能力成為職場晉升的利器吧！