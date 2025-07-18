商務英語│提升商務電郵「禮貌」與「氣勢」並存的寫作藝術， 告別機械式英文

今時今日，我們幾乎每天都要用英文電郵與來自世界各地的客戶溝通，你是否經常寫或者收到這樣生硬的郵件？

"This is to acknowledge receipt of your email."

這種機械式的英文不僅讓讀者感到冷漠，更可能影響溝通效果，事實上，很多調查也發現普遍商業人士認為，過於機械式的電子郵件會令收件人感到疏遠和死板，從而降低溝通效率。本周，筆者會為大家分享10組實用的對照表達，幫助你擺脫生硬死板的商業用語，並在保持專業形象的同時增加親和力，以提升回應率與溝通效率，let’s go！

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com

1. 開場白

機械式用語：

"Please be informed that…"

「特此通知…」

較自然的說法：

"I'm writing to share that…"

「想跟你分享一下…」

2. 提及附件

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

機械式用語：

"Please find attached the document for your reference."

「隨函附上文件供你參考。」

較自然的說法：

"I've attached the report we discussed for your review."

「報告已經附在郵件裏了。」

3. 傳達壞消息

機械式用語：

"We regret to inform you that…"

「我們很遺憾地通知你…」

較自然的說法：

"Unfortunately, we have to tell you that…"

「很抱歉要告訴你…」

4. 請求協助

機械式用語：

"Kindly provide the information at your earliest convenience."

「請在你方便時盡快提供資料。」

較自然的說法：

"Could you please send me the details when you get a chance？"

「你方便的時候可以把資料發給我嗎？」

5. 跟進事項

機械式用語：

"With reference to our previous correspondence…"

「關於我們先前的通信…」

較自然的說法：

"Following up on our last email about…"

「關於我們上次討論的…」

6. 表達感謝

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

機械式用語：

"Your prompt attention to this matter would be highly appreciated."

「如能盡快處理此事，我們將不勝感激。」

較自然的說法：

"Thanks in advance for your help with this."

「先謝謝你的幫忙。」

7. 解釋原因

機械式用語：

"Due to the fact that the deadline has passed…"

「由於截止日期已過已成事實…」

較自然的說法：

"Because we've passed the deadline…"

「因為已經過了截止日期…」

8. 結束語

機械式用語：

"Should you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact us."

「如需更多資訊，請隨時與我們聯繫。」

較自然的說法：

"Let me know if you need anything else."

「有其他需要隨時告訴我。」

9. 確認收悉

機械式用語：

"This is to acknowledge receipt of your email."

「此郵件確認已收到你的來信。」

較自然的說法：

"Thanks for your email. I've received it."

「郵件收到了，謝謝！」

10. 提出建議

機械式用語：

"It would be advisable to consider the following proposal."

「建議考慮以下提案。」

較自然的說法：

"Here's what I suggest we do…"

「我的建議是…」

從今天開始，試著用這些較自然的說法替換機械式用語，你會發現，不僅溝通變得更順暢，商業關係也會更加融洽，加油！