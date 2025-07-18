  • 報價
  • |
  • 極速報價
  • |
  • 全文搜索
  • etnet專輯
    流感高峰期
    etnet專輯
  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
職場
職場英語教室
小薯茶水間玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識我做Marketing銷售達人飛凡年輕夢職場女王英倫出走日記裳色．惜裳
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

18/07/2025

商務英語│提升商務電郵「禮貌」與「氣勢」並存的寫作藝術， 告別機械式英文

#職場 #技能增值 #職場英語 #商務英語 #商務電郵 #電郵英文 #語文增值 #學英文 #英語教學
  • 加入最愛專欄
  • 收藏文章

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　今時今日，我們幾乎每天都要用英文電郵與來自世界各地的客戶溝通，你是否經常寫或者收到這樣生硬的郵件？

 

"This is to acknowledge receipt of your email."

 

　　這種機械式的英文不僅讓讀者感到冷漠，更可能影響溝通效果，事實上，很多調查也發現普遍商業人士認為，過於機械式的電子郵件會令收件人感到疏遠和死板，從而降低溝通效率。本周，筆者會為大家分享10組實用的對照表達，幫助你擺脫生硬死板的商業用語，並在保持專業形象的同時增加親和力，以提升回應率與溝通效率，let’s go！

 

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com

 

1. 開場白

 

機械式用語：  

"Please be informed that"  

「特此通知

 

較自然的說法：  

"I'm writing to share that"  

「想跟你分享一下

 

2. 提及附件

 

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

 

機械式用語：  

"Please find attached the document for your reference."  

「隨函附上文件供你參考。」

 

較自然的說法：  

"I've attached the report we discussed for your review."  

「報告已經附在郵件裏了。」

 

3. 傳達壞消息

 

機械式用語：  

"We regret to inform you that

「我們很遺憾地通知你

 

較自然的說法：  

"Unfortunately, we have to tell you that"  

「很抱歉要告訴你

 

4. 請求協助

 

機械式用語：  

"Kindly provide the information at your earliest convenience."  

「請在你方便時盡快提供資料。」

 

較自然的說法：  

"Could you please send me the details when you get a chance？"  

「你方便的時候可以把資料發給我嗎？」

 

5. 跟進事項

 

機械式用語：  

"With reference to our previous correspondence"  

「關於我們先前的通信

 

較自然的說法：  

"Following up on our last email about"  

「關於我們上次討論的

 

6. 表達感謝

 

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ 

 

機械式用語：  

"Your prompt attention to this matter would be highly appreciated."  

「如能盡快處理此事，我們將不勝感激。」

 

較自然的說法：  

"Thanks in advance for your help with this."  

「先謝謝你的幫忙。」

 

7. 解釋原因

 

機械式用語：  

"Due to the fact that the deadline has passed"  

「由於截止日期已過已成事實

 

較自然的說法：  

"Because we've passed the deadline"  

「因為已經過了截止日期

 

8. 結束語

 

機械式用語：  

"Should you require any further information, please do not hesitate to contact us."  

「如需更多資訊，請隨時與我們聯繫。」

 

較自然的說法：  

"Let me know if you need anything else."  

「有其他需要隨時告訴我。」

 

9. 確認收悉

 

機械式用語：  

"This is to acknowledge receipt of your email."  

「此郵件確認已收到你的來信。」

 

較自然的說法：  

"Thanks for your email. I've received it."  

「郵件收到了，謝謝！」

 

10. 提出建議

 

機械式用語：  

"It would be advisable to consider the following proposal."  

「建議考慮以下提案。」

 

較自然的說法：  

"Here's what I suggest we do"  

「我的建議是

 

　　從今天開始，試著用這些較自然的說法替換機械式用語，你會發現，不僅溝通變得更順暢，商業關係也會更加融洽，加油！

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

【說說心理話】照顧者的座右銘：要先照顧自己！爸爸曾經中風、媽媽有腦退化症、哥哥患思覺失調 嘉賓分享經歷► 即睇

我要回應
更多職場英語教室文章

你可能感興趣

#職場 #技能增值 #職場英語 #商務英語 #商務電郵 #電郵英文 #語文增值 #學英文 #英語教學
更多職場文章

版主留言

放大顯示
精選影片
職場新常態
最緊要健康
精選文章
投票區
DIVA CHANNEL
  • 生活
  • DIVA
  • 健康好人生
etnet Chill

etnet 社創SoIN

etnet Member Zone 會員專區

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet Bonus】賞你利嘉敏親筆簽名新書《逆齡生活日常》(價值HK$168)

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

鮑威爾一天不被炒，美國一天不會好？

18/07/2025 12:43

大國博弈

定期存款 | 拆息回升多家銀行加定存息，招商永隆6個月1.9...

16/07/2025 17:09

貨幣攻略

俄烏 | 白宮威脅對俄徵百分百二級關稅，中國和印度被點名

15/07/2025 09:26

關稅戰

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2025

北上食買玩

Wonder in Art

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk