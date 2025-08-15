Big Opportunities從Small Talk開始，職場必學商務英語閒談技巧

在商業場合中，專業能力固然重要，但人際關係的建立往往才是促成合作的關鍵。如果你不熟悉「Small Talk」（破冰對話）的技巧，甚至有機會錯失建立信任與商機的機會。Small Talk 不僅能緩解尷尬，更能讓對方感受到你的親和力與專業度，為後續的深度對話鋪路。

你是否曾在商務聚會上不知如何開啟話題？或在與外國客戶閒聊時，因詞窮而陷入沉默？本周，筆者將為你拆解商業社交中的 Small Talk 技巧，並提供實用英文例句，助你在國際職場上自信應對。



二、會議開始前的閒聊

1. "The traffic was terrible this morning. Did it affect your commute?"

「今早交通很糟糕。影響到你上班了嗎？」



2. "I noticed you're using the new project management system. How are you finding it so far?"

「看到你在使用新的項目管理系統。目前感覺如何？」

三、茶水間的輕鬆對話

1. "I see you're drinking green tea. Are you a tea enthusiast?"

「看到你在喝綠茶。你很喜歡喝茶嗎？」



2. "The office is quieter than usual today. Do you know if many people are on leave?"

「今天辦公室比平時安靜。是不是很多人休假？」

四、電梯裏的簡短交流



1. "We're going to the same floor. Are you attending the budget meeting too?"

「我們去同一層。你也是參加預算會議嗎？」

2. "The air conditioning seems stronger than usual today. Do you feel it too?"

「今天空調好像比平時強。你覺得嗎？」

五、商務活動中的社交對話

1. "This is my first time attending this annual dinner. What's usually the highlight of the event?"

「我第一次參加這個周年晚宴。通常最精彩的環節是甚麼？」

2. "I saw you networking with the speaker earlier. Have you worked together before?"

「看到你剛才和演講者交流。你們之前合作過嗎？」

六、公共交通偶遇場景



1. "Good morning. I often see you on this train. Do you live nearby?"

「早安。經常在這班車上見到你，是住在附近嗎？」

2. "The train is running late today. Hope it won't affect your morning schedule."

「今天列車晚點了，希望不會影響你的上午行程。」

3. "I noticed you're reading the financial report. That's an interesting analysis."

「看到你在讀那份財務報告，其中的分析很有見地。」

七、員工餐廳交流場景

1. "The fish today looks good. Have you tried it before?"

「今天的魚看起來不錯，您之前嘗過嗎？」

3. "Mind if I join you? I'd like to hear your thoughts on the new project."

「介意我坐這裏嗎？想聽聽你對新project的看法。」

4. "How do you find the new menu options? I'm still deciding what to choose."

「您覺得新菜單如何？我正在考慮要選甚麼。」

八、避免談論的話題



1. (Don’t say) "That's an interesting accent. Where are you really from?"

(不要說)「你的口音很特別。你到底是哪裡人？」

2. (Don’t say) "Why did your company lay off so many people last quarter?"

(不要說)「為甚麼貴公司上季度裁了這麼多人？」

記住，職場small talk不是毫無意義的寒暄，而是建立專業關係的重要技能。簡單來說，最好的small talk是讓對方感到舒服並願意繼續對話，加油！