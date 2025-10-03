職場英語｜中秋商務祝賀email寫法、專業度親和力同步加分【附實用範例】

Subject: Warm Wishes for a Joyous Mid-Autumn Festival! Dear [客戶名字], On the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, all of us at [公司名稱] would like to extend our warmest wishes to you and your team. This festival is a special time for gratitude and reunion. We truly value our partnership with you and appreciate the trust you have placed in us. It is a pleasure working with such a dedicated and professional team. We hope you have a wonderful time celebrating with your loved ones under the full moon, enjoying delicious mooncakes. Wishing you a festive season filled with joy and prosperity. Warm regards, [名字] [職位] [公司名稱] 主旨：衷心祝賀您有一個歡樂的中秋佳節！ [客戶名字] 您好： 值此中秋佳節，[你的公司名稱] 的全體同仁謹向您與您的團隊致以最誠摯的問候。 這個節日是表達感謝與慶祝團圓的特別時刻。我們非常珍視與您的合作夥伴關係，並衷心感謝您對我們的信任。能與您如此盡責且專業的團隊共事，是我們的榮幸。 希望您能與摯愛在滿月下共度美好時光，享受美味的月餅。 祝您佳節愉快，事業昌隆。 [名字] 謹啟 [職位] [公司名稱]