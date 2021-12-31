2022到了！祝賀客戶、同事，除了Happy 2022仲可以點講？必學10句新年祝福語！

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk)

新的一年又到了，剛踏入2022年，你是否想過藉著這個機會祝賀客戶、同事、上司或老闆，以保持友好關係？除了說一句 “Happy 2022” 外，還可送上甚麼新年祝福呢？本周，筆者為正在苦惱的你提供了各式各樣的英文祝福語，讓你輕鬆有禮地向各人問好，更能藉著這機會與不同人打開話匣子。大家記得bookmark定呢篇文章，方便有需要時大派用場呀！

1. You are not only the best manager but also a perfect friend. Thanks for your support, and happy 2022!

您不僅是最好的經理，也是個完美的朋友。 感謝您的支持，祝你2022年快樂！

2. With 2021 coming to a close, we would like to reach out and send our best wishes to you! We hope that 2022 holds success in any endeavor you pursue.

2021年即將結束了，我們希望籍著這個機會與您聯繫，向您送上最美的祝福。祝您在2022 年事事順利。

3. Thanks for all your support and valuable interaction in 2021. We hope that we can have more fruitful interactions in 2022. Have a blessed New Year!

感謝您2021年的支持和與我們寶貴的交流。希望2022年能與您有更多精采的互動。祝您新年快樂！

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk)

4. We are very happy to have a client like you. We wish you abundance and joyous moments this New Year.

我們很高興有您這樣的客戶，祝您在新的一年裡能擁有豐富的收穫和歡樂的時刻。

5. It has been enriching for us to have had you as our valued client. May the new year bless you with health, wealth, and happiness.

有您這樣尊貴的客戶，實在讓我們受益匪淺。願新的一年帶給您健康、財富和幸福。

6. May all your goals be achieved, and all your plans be fulfilled. Have a blessed New Year!

願您所有目標都能達到、所有計劃都能實踐。 祝您新年快樂！

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk)

7. It has been a pleasure getting to know you and your organization this year. Happy New Year!

很高興今年能認識您和您的公司，祝您新年快樂！

8. Happy New Year, my dear colleagues! May this new year lift you up to the highest point of success. Have a sparkling 2022!

各位親愛的同事新年快樂！ 願新的一年裡您能達到事業的頂峰。 祝您有一個璀璨的2022年！

9. Happy 2022! Thanks for choosing us and putting your trust in our service. We wish to serve you again in this new year.

2022 年快樂！ 感謝您信任我們的服務，並選擇了我們。 在新的一年裡，我們希望能再次為您服務。

10. Thank you for associating with us. In this New Year, we would like to wish you prosperity and health. Looking forward to serving you with our quality services soon. Have a blessed New Year!

感謝您與我們聯繫。 在這新的一年裡，我們祝願您繁榮昌盛、身體健康。 期待很快能再次為您帶來優質的服務， 祝您新年快樂！

在此，筆者祝大家2022年新年快樂。May happiness follow you wherever you go! 願幸福快樂環繞每一位。