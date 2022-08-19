洽談商業合作懶人包！尋找合夥人？如何用英語討論合作細節？必學23個常見單詞、片語！

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

在香港這個萬物騰貴的地方，租金又貴，物資又貴，要獨力搞起一盤生意一點也不容易，所以懂得靈活運用「商業合作」的確可以為你帶來不少便利之處。但是要和他方洽談商業合作甚至跨界合作事宜並非易事，箇中亦有不少學問和技術，而要用英文去洽商的話，更可謂難上加難！

「雙贏局面」英文是甚麼？「投資回報率」怎麼說？今個星期，筆者就會跟大家談談一些在洽談合作時或許會用到的單詞、片語，以至常用句子，為大家打打底，方便你們在洽談時更得心應手！

Part 1：與「跨界合作」有關的常見單詞及片語

● Business campaign

商業活動

● Business partnership

商業夥伴關係

● Capital

資本

● Combine resources on this promotional campaign

結合宣傳活動資源

● Competitive advantages

競爭優勢

● Cross-sector cooperation

跨界合作

● Cross-sector partnership

跨界合作夥伴關係

● Discuss business

洽談業務

● Drive up our profits

提高我們的利潤

● Increase the appeal/attractiveness吸引力 of our products

增加我們產品的吸引力

● Mutual benefit

互惠互利

● Partner together on this project

雙方一起合作處理這專案

● Pool money toward a common purpose

匯集資金以實現共同目標

● Potential partnership

潛在的合作夥伴關係

● Return of investment（ROI）

投資回報率

● Risk allocation

風險分攤

● Set out each partner's distributive share in profits and losses

列出每個合作夥伴在利潤和損失中的分配份額

● Split the cost

分攤成本

● Share in the ups and downs of profit and loss

分享盈虧的起伏

● Sole proprietorship

獨資企業

● Split the cost of the advertising campaign

分攤廣告活動的成本

● Strategy alliance

策略結盟

● Win-win situation

雙贏局面

Part 2： 與「跨界合作」有關的必看句子

1. I believe if we work with a social media company社交媒體公司 an advertising campaign, we could generate a lot of interest in our products.

我想如果我們跟社交媒體公司一起合作廣宣活動，就可以讓我們的產品引起許多人的興趣。

2. ‘What sort of give-and-take did you have in mind?’

你們盤算的是哪種交換模式？

（*give-and-take是指雙方為達成協議，彼此皆有所退讓而讓對方取得所想要的事物，即「平等交换以達成互惠」的意思。）

3. We'd like to express our desire to establish a business relationship with you on the basis of quality, mutual benefit 互惠互利and exchange of needed goods.

我們希望在保證質量，互惠互利以及交易彼此需要的貨物的基礎上和你們建立業務關係。

4. We hope to discuss business 洽談業務with you at your earliest convenience.

我們希望在你方便的時候和你洽談業務。

5. Sales have been disappointing recently, so I think this partnership would be a great way to help boost 提高;提升 our revenue.

最近的銷售額令人失望，所以我認為這次的合作是會幫助提升營收的一個不錯的方式。

6. By splitting分攤 the cost of the advertising campaign, both companies have less to lose.

透過分攤廣告活動的成本，兩間公司的損失會比較小。

7. This has turned out to be a win-win 雙贏的partnership for both parties.

最後雙方變成雙贏的合作關係。

Part 3：討論「跨界合作」的合作細節（模擬情境）

Bobo, Flora正在與Geffrey討論合作細節

（B: Bobo ; F: Flora ; G: Geffrey）

B：I believe our companies can improve each other's competitive advantages競爭優勢 by working together.

我相信我們兩家公司能透過合作提高彼此的競爭優勢。

F：Bundling 搭售our products can support our common objective and improves risk allocation分攤風險.

我們可透過搭售雙方的產品去支持彼此的共同目標，並一起分攤風險。

G：I'm all ears洗耳恭聽. What sort of give-and-take did you have in mind?

我洗耳恭聽。你們盤算的是哪種交換模式？

F：We can offer advertising from a promotional 1-page article to a full-page glossy亮面的 ad （*ad=advertisement）.

我們能提供廣告：從單頁的推廣文章到整版亮面的廣告。

B：In exchange for product samples產品樣品, trial packs, or coupons, to be sold with the magazine.

作為交換的是和雜誌一起販售的產品樣品，試用包或折價券。

G：What about the back cover ad page?

那封底廣告頁呢？

B：Certainly a possibility, but it is the most coveted advertising space.

當然有可能，但那是大家最想要的廣告版面。

G：We would be willing to compensate you with the appropriate volume of goods.

我們願意以適當的商品數量來彌補你們的。