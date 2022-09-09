約客見面對方建議時間不方便，如何用英文回應？約定、更改、取消會面英文可以咁講！

香港人注重效率人人皆知，每天總有數不完的日程，每分每秒都擠滿了工作。正所謂「我忙時你又忙」，要和他人約定一個大家都方便的時間見面洽談，總不是一件易事。再想想自己要邀約的人有哪些？客戶、供應商、老闆⋯⋯數也數不清！真的想想也覺得頭發麻了吧？不想成日為此感到困擾又該怎麼辦？本周的內容你絕對不容錯過！筆者將教你如何用英文約定、更改，和取消會面，讓你的工作更加順利。如果你需要和對方見面，想主動提出約定時間，英文該這麼說？若對方建議的時間不太方便，如何用英文回應？以下將為你一一講解！

Situation 1: 主動提議會面/建議會面時間

● Would it be possible for us to talk to you in person about that?

我們可以親自與你談談嗎？

● If possible, I would like to come by and see you.

如果可以，我想見跟你會面.

● I wonder if it would be possible for me to meet you at your office on Friday.

能不能於周五在你辦公室見個面？

● Should I visit you, or would you like to come over here and talk about it?

我能去拜訪你或是你要過來討論呢？

● How about Wednesday?

星期三如何？

● When is it convenient for you?

你何時方便呢？





● What time would be convenient for both of you?

你們兩位甚麽時候比較方便？



● How about the day after tomorrow（後天） at 4p.m.?

後天下午四點怎麼樣？





● How about tomorrow night at seven o'clock? Is it okay with you?

明天晚上七點怎麼樣？ 你可以嗎？





● Would Wednesday suit you？

星期三方便適合嗎？

Situation 2: 對方提出會面時間而你剛好有空

● That sounds good/ great.

時間聽起來不錯.

● Anytime you say.

甚麼時候都可以。

● That’s fine.

這時間很好。

● No problem. This Wednesday would be perfect.

沒問題，那就星期三吧，這時間很完美。

Situation 3: 對方提出會面時間而你沒有空

● I'm sorry. I have an appointment with one of my clients tomorrow.

抱歉，我和我的一個客戶明天有約會。

● I’m afraid I have got another meeting.

抱歉，我有另一場會議。

● I'm afraid I'm busy all day tomorrow.

恐怕明天我會忙一整天。

● I am afraid I couldn't make it.

我恐怕無法到達。

● I am afraid it is a little late for me.

我覺得對我而言恐怕有一點晚。

● I'm expecting some visitors tomorrow morning.

明天早上我要接待一些客人。

● Tuesday seems to be a little difficult.

星期二不太方便.

● I would prefer to meet on Friday. Is that okay?

我比較想要星期五見你，可以嗎？

Situation 4: 希望更改時間或取消會面

約好時間後，倘若你發現有緊急的事情必須處理，記得先和對方說聲抱歉再取消或更改時間。（記得不要在約定會面的前一刻才跟對方提出改時間，不然對方對你的印象會大打折扣啊！）

● I’m sorry. I'm afraid I'll have to postpone the appointment because…...

很抱歉，恐怕我們的會面需要延期了，因爲……。

● Something has just cropped up and I’m sorry that I won’t be able to meet you today.

我突然有別的事情，抱歉我今天不能去見你了。

● Can we make our appointment a little later?

我們的會面可以往後延些時間嗎？