06/01/2023

「鼻塞」、「流鼻水」英文是甚麼?生病請假不一定要用 "I'm not feeling well" !

  Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

 　最近天氣開始轉涼，一不留神就容易受病菌侵襲。當你意識到「有啲唔妥」（有點不對勁）的時候或許已經「打敗仗」了！那麼，如果真的不幸地感到身體不舒服或是真的病倒了，要怎麼用英文表達呢？當你覺得不舒服，想要早退或者請sick leave時，一句“I’m not feeling well”或“I’m sick”外，還可以如何跟公司說自己生病了？。如果想向同事或上司表明自己哪裏不對勁時，其實大可以具體說明一下自己的病徵，可是你又知道怎樣用英文表達嗎？如果只是覺得有一點點不在狀態，可以怎麼說？「鼻塞」、「流鼻水」的英文又是甚麼？病得迷迷糊糊、暈乎乎的時候，又可怎麼告知他人呢？還沒搞明白這些問題的答案的話也沒關係，反正你看下去就會懂了！

credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

Part 1各種不適／病徵：

 

　　•    cold（n.） 感冒

　　e.g. I have a cold.

　　我感冒了。

 

　　•    flu／influenza（n.) 流感

　　e.g. I have caught the flu.

　　我患上流感了。

 

　　•    back pain（n.）背痛

 

　　•    headache（n.）頭痛

　　e.g. I have a bad headache due to the lack of sleep over the past few days

　　由於過去幾天的睡眠不足，我現在頭痛得厲害。

 

　　•    toothache（n.）牙齒痛

 

　　•    stomachache（n.）肚痛

 

　　•    dizzy（n.）頭暈

　　e.g. I feel dizzy.

　　我感到頭暈。

 

　　•    itchy eyes（n phr.）眼睛發癢

　　e.g. I have itchy eyes.

　　我眼睛很癢。

 

　　•    runny nose／dripping nose（n phr.）流鼻水

 

（credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

　　"Drip"是「滴下」的意思。不斷流鼻水，英文叫"a runny nose" 。 "Runny"是 "run" 的 形 容 詞（ADJ）。Run 除了有「跑」的意思，還可用來表達液體流動 （e.g. running water =流動的水） 。

 

　　e.g. I have a runny nose.

　　我流鼻水。

 

　　•    a blocked／congested／stuffy／clogged nose（n phr.）鼻塞

　　e.g. I'm having a stuffy nose and a nosal voice（重鼻音）.

　　我鼻塞了，

 

　　•    cough (n.／v.) 咳嗽

　　e.g. He coughed a little and cleared his throat.

　　他咳了一下，並清了一下喉嚨。

 

　　•    a bad cough（n phr.）咳嗽得厲害

 

（credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

　　e.g. You have a bad cough. I guess you ought to give up smoking.

 

　　•    sneeze (n.／v.) 打噴嚏

 

　　•    a scratchy throat（n phr.）喉嚨沙啞

 

　　•    diarrhoea　腹瀉

 

　　•    cramp　抽筋

 

　　•    sprain（v.）扭傷

　　e.g. I sprained my ankle yesterday.

　　我昨天扭傷了腳踝。

 

Part 2除了 “I’m sick” ，還可以這樣説：

 

　　•    I don’t feel so well.

　　我感覺不太舒服。

 

（credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

　　•    I’m feeling under the weather.

　　我感覺不太舒服。

 

　　（"Weather"解作「天氣」，但是"under the weather" 的意思就是：我感覺不太舒服，跟天氣無關。）

 

　　e.g.

　　I have a meeting later, but I am feeling under the weather.

　　我稍後有一個會議，可是我感到不太舒服。

 

　　•    I’m feeling out of sorts.

　　我處於不適的狀態。（比較口語的說法）

 

（credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

　　e.g. Could you please call the office and tell them I won't be at work today because I'm feeling out of sorts?

　　我感覺不舒服。您能給辦公室打電話告訴他們我今天不上班嗎？

 

　　e.g. I've been out of sorts since the birth of my baby.

　　自從我的寶寶出生以來，我一直處於不適的狀態。

 

　　身體不適的時候也會影響到心情。"Out of sorts"還有一個意思是「心情不佳」。

 

　　e.g. I was tired and out of sorts by the time I arrived home.

　　到家時，我已經感到又累又煩。

 

　　e.g. What is the matter with you today? You are quite out of sorts.

　　今天怎麼了？你看起來沒精打彩的。

 

　　•    I’m feeling a little ill.

　　我生病了。

 

　　•    I’m feeling a bit off.

　　我感覺有點不對勁／不太在狀態。

 

　　e.g. I'm okay, just feeling a bit off.

　　我很好，只是感覺有點不對勁。

 

　　最後，踏入2023年，筆者在此祝大家新一年身體健康、事事順利！

 

 

