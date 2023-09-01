  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
01/09/2023

職場英語 | Table不只解作桌子？On the table不是指「在桌上」？一文學識8個與Table相關的動詞 / 片語


  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　Table這個單詞少少除了解作「桌子」外，原來還有一些別的意思和表達。另外，英文亦有不少片語與table 有關，例如leave it on the table.到底是什麼意思？本周，我們一起重新認識一下這個熟悉的陌生詞table吧！

 

(credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

 

當 Table 用作動詞時：

 

1. 提出討論某事

They voted to table the proposal until the following meeting.

他們投票決定把這項建議留到下次會議討論。

 

2. 擱置；暫援

Your idea is awesome. Why has it been tabled for discussion for such a long period of time?

你的想法太棒了！為什麼會被擱置討論那麼久了？

 

有關 Table 的片語：

 

3.Leave it on the table 以後再說

Leave it on the table本意是把...留在桌上，也可以理解為（把事情）放一放，以後再說。

 

例句：

If we can't reach an agreement today, just leave it on the table.

如果今天我們不能達成一致，就以後再說吧。

 

4.Under the table 私下/暗地進行

 

(credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

 

短語 under the table 用來形容秘密的行為，尤其是那種背地裏，偷偷進行的腐敗不法行為。

 

例句：

They offered me $10k under the table for me to keep quiet.

他們暗地裡給了我一萬元，讓我不要亂說話。

 

5.On the table 公開地討論

直譯就是在桌子上，可以引申為「公開地討論」，相反off the table就是指「不予討論」。

 

例句：

In today's meeting, there will be a number of new proposals on the table.

我們會在今天的會議上用討論數個計劃書。

 

6.Off the table 不在討論範圍

 

例句：

We know they can't sign an illegal agreement, but let's take that off the table.

我們知道他們不能簽署非法協議，但我們還是不要公開討論這件事吧。

 

7.Put food on the table 養家餬口

 

(credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

 

Put food on the table是一句美國俚語，意思是養家餬口。

 

例句：

They work all day long; many of them scraping by, just to put food on the table.

他們終日辛勞，許多人省吃儉用，只不過是為了養家餬口。

 

8.Put/lay your cards on the table 攤牌；坦白說

 

(credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

 

 Put your cards on the table這個expression 是從打牌中來的，在牌桌把牌亮出來，就是「攤牌」、「坦白說」的意思。

 

例子：

I wish that you would put your cards on the table

我希望你能坦白交代。

 

 

 



