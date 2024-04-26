職場遇不公平不合理事件？如何專業而不失尷尬以英文表達不滿？兩大情景教你處理

在職場上，偶爾也會遇到不公平或不合理的事情，因此，了解如何專業地表達不滿絕對是一門學問。 長期把不滿或其他負面情緒埋藏在心裏的話，會嚴重影響情緒，使自己變得容易沮喪，繼而影響辦事效率，導致生產力下降。你有沒有想過，當以專業的方式表達不滿時，其實可以帶來建設性的成果，促進正向的工作環境？只要達到有效的溝通，互相表達自己的感受、看法，就可有助同事和合作夥伴之間創造一個相互尊重的工作環境，以減少誤會的發生。本周，筆者為大家準備了一系列的情景和處理方法，有助你日後能以專業的方式解決問題。

場景一：

● You may encounter unfavorable work conditions and have no idea how to handle them professionally. You may feel overwhelmed, leading to potential missteps in addressing these concerns.

你面臨一些工作上的挑戰，並且完全沒有學過如何專業地解決這些艱難的問題，因而感到不知所措，導致解決問題時出現失誤。

這種情況下錯誤的處理方式：

1. Reacting impulsively or emotionally, which can result in irrational behavior.

出現衝動或情緒化的反應，引致不理性行為。

2. Expressing concerns in an accusatory or confrontational manner, leading to potential conflict with colleagues or superiors.

以指摘或對抗的方式表達擔憂，導致與同事或上司發生潛在的衝突。

正確表達方式（1）：

● "I have noted a few challenges 挑戰 related to our current work conditions that I believe merit our attention 值得我們關注. I would appreciate the opportunity to discuss and explore potential solutions 潛在解決方案 that could benefit both the team and the organization."

正確表達方式（2）：

● "I believe that there are certain work conditions that may benefit from further review, and I would welcome the opportunity to discuss potential improvements constructively 有建設性地."

場景二：

● An employee may encounter work conditions that are impacting their performance but may be hesitant to address the issues professionally.

公司有某件事情出現，導致影響了自己的工作表現，但你猶疑不決，不知道如何跟同事或上司說明這個情況。

這種情況下錯誤的處理方式：

● Remaining silent and allowing the dissatisfaction to fester, which can lead to a decline in morale and productivity.

保持沉默並讓不滿的情緒惡化，這可能會導致士氣和生產力下降。

正確表達方式：

● “I have identified certain work conditions that I believe, if addressed 解決, could contribute to an improved work environment 有助於改善工作環境 for the team. I would appreciate the opportunity to provide feedback and potentially explore solutions together 共同探索解決方案.”

記住，透過建設性地闡明問題並尋求協作解決方案、專業地表達不滿，我們才可以創造積極主動的工作環境。