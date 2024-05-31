商業英文 | 創業、擴展業務必睇！如何撰寫一份英文計劃書？一文學識10個寫Proposal實用片語

當我們踏上創業之路或計劃擴展現有業務時，撰寫一份完整且具體的商業計劃書變得至關重要。這份文件不僅是給投資者和合作夥伴的必要文件，更是我們自己理清思路、確定目標和策略的工具。

一份好的商業計劃書的重要性：

1. 明確目標和方向：商業計劃書幫助我們明確定義公司的目標、使命和願景。這有助於我們在日常運營中保持一致，不偏離原定路線。

2. 市場分析和競爭環境：通過撰寫計劃書，我們可以深入研究市場趨勢、目標客戶和競爭對手。這有助於我們制定有效的營銷策略。

3. 財務規劃和預算：商業計劃書包含財務預測、成本估算和預算分配。這有助於我們掌握資金流動，避免資金短缺。

4. 風險評估和緩解策略：我們可以在計劃書中評估潛在風險，並制定應對策略。這有助於我們應對不可預見的挑戰。

5. 吸引投資者和合作夥伴：投資者和合作夥伴通常需要一份完整的計劃書，以評估我們的業務潛力和可行性。

本周，筆者將為大家介紹10個有用的片語，讓您學會寫商業計劃書。Let’s go！

1. Introduction and Purpose（介紹與目的）

"We are pleased to submit this proposal for your consideration."

「我們很高興提交此計劃書供您考慮。」

- Example 1：

"We are pleased to submit this proposal for the development of a new mobile app."

我們很高興能提交此計劃書，以開發一個新的手機應用程式。

- Example 2：

"We are pleased to submit this proposal for the redesign of your company's website."

我們很高興能提交此計劃書，以重新設計貴公司的網站。

2. Background and Context（背景與情境）

"In light of recent market trends, we propose the following solution."

「基於最近的市場趨勢，我們提出以下解決方案。」

- Example 1：

"In light of recent market trends favoring remote work, we propose implementing a virtual collaboration platform."

基於最近有利於遠程工作的市場趨勢，我們建議實施虛擬協作平台。

- Example 2：

"Considering the competitive landscape, we propose a cost-effective marketing strategy.”

鑑於競爭激烈的市場環境，我們建議一個具有成本效益的營銷策略。

3. Scope and Objectives （範圍與目標）

"Our proposal aims to achieve the following objectives:"

「我們的計劃書旨在實現以下目標」

- Example 1：

"Our proposal aims to streamline inventory management processes and reduce costs."

我們的計劃書旨在優化庫存管理流程並降低成本。

- Example 2：

"The objective of this proposal is to enhance customer engagement through personalized email campaigns."

此計劃書的目標是通過個性化的電子郵件活動提高客戶參與度。

4. Methodology and Approach （方法和途徑）

"To achieve our goals, we recommend the following approach:"

「為實現我們的目標，我們建議以下方法」

- Example 1：

"To optimize supply chain logistics, we propose implementing an AI-driven demand forecasting system."

為了優化供應鏈物流，我們建議實施基於人工智能的需求預測系統。

- Example 2：

"Our approach involves conducting user research to inform UX design improvements."

我們的方法包括進行用戶研究，以支持用戶體驗設計的改進。

5. Benefits and Value Proposition（利益和價值主張）

"By adopting our proposal, your organization stands to gain the following benefits:”

通過採用我們的提案，貴公司將獲得以下利益：

- Example 1：

"Implementing our proposal will lead to increased operational efficiency and cost savings."

實施我們的提案將提高運營效率並節省成本。

- Example 2：

"The proposed marketing campaign promises higher customer retention rates."

所提出的營銷活動承諾提高客戶保留率。

6. Timeline and Milestones（時間表和里程碑）

"We propose the following timeline for project implementation:"

「我們提議以下項目實施時間表」

7. Budget and Cost Estimate（預算和成本估算）

"Based on our analysis, the estimated budget for this project is as follows:"

「根據我們的分析，該項目的預計預算如下」

- Example：

- Development costs：$50,000

Marketing campaign expenses：$20,000

8.Risk Assessment and Mitigation（風險評估和緩解策略）

"We have identified potential risks and recommend the following mitigation strategies:"

「我們已經確定了潛在的風險，並建議以下緩解策略」

- Example :

Risk：Delays in software development.

Mitigation：Allocate additional resources.

風險：軟件開發延誤

緩解策略：分配額外資源

9. Conclusion and Call to Action（結論和行動呼籲）

"In summary, our proposal offers a comprehensive solution to address your business needs."

「總而言之，我們的計劃書提供了全面的解決方案，以滿足您的業務需求。」

"We encourage you to review our proposal and schedule a follow-up meeting."

「希望您能審閱我們的提案並安排後續會議，讓我們討論下一步並完成項目計劃。」

10. Contact Information（聯繫方式）

"For further inquiries or to discuss this proposal in detail, please feel free to contact us:"

「如需進一步詢問或詳細討論此提案，請隨時與我們聯繫。」