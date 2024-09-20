求職英語｜Job Interview如何主動問薪酬待遇？教你10個英文表達方式，有禮得體不尷尬！

在求職interview中，了解如何詢問薪資是非常重要的技能。薪資是工作中最關鍵的因素之一，了解薪資範圍和結構有助於你做出明智的職業決定。此外，詢問薪資的方式也能反映出你的溝通技巧和職場素養。本文將介紹10種在面試中詢問薪資的表達方式，幫助你在職場上更好地運用英語，let’s go！

( Credit:https://stock.adobe.com )

1. Could you please tell me about the salary range薪資範圍 for this position？

請問這個職位的薪資範圍是多少？

2. What is the typical salary 典型的薪資for someone in this role？

這個職位的典型薪資是多少？

3. Can you provide information on the compensation package薪酬待遇？

你能提供有關薪酬待遇的資訊嗎？

( Credit: https://stock.adobe.com )

4. How is the salary structured for this position?

這個職位的薪資結構是怎樣的？

5. Is there a salary range you have in mind for this role？

你對這個職位的薪資範圍有甚麽想法嗎？

6. What are the salary expectations for this job？

這份工作的薪資期望是多少？

7. Could you explain the benefits福利 and salary薪資 associated with this position？

你能解釋一下這個職位的福利和薪資嗎？

8. How often are salary reviews薪資審查 conducted？

薪資審查多久進行一次？

9. Are there opportunities for salary increases加薪 or bonuses獎金？

有沒有加薪或獎金的機會？

( Credit: https://stock.adobe.com )

10. What is the starting salary起薪 for this position？

這個職位的起薪是多少？

記住，詢問薪資不僅是了解工作的價值，也是展示你對職位的認真態度和專業素養。祝你面試順利！