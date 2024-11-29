  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

29/11/2024

商業英語 │ 寫文件、電郵非用字愈長愈好，教你20個化繁為簡、得體直接表達方法

#商業英語 #英語教學 #職場英語 #英文寫作 #商業文件 #電郵 #職場 #技能增值
  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　在現代商業世界，時間就是金錢。無論是寫商業文件還是發送電子郵件，學會以簡潔明瞭的方式表達，既能提高工作效率，也能增強專業形象。長篇大論不僅會讓讀者失去興趣，還可能導致信息的誤解。簡潔的語言則能夠讓信息更清晰、直接地傳達。本篇文章將介紹如何在商業文件和電子郵件中避免冗長的表達 (e.g. on a daily basis)，專注於使用精煉的語言 (e.g. daily)。

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

 

1. Due to the fact that / 因為事實上 >>> Because / 因為

●    Wordy: The meeting was canceled due to the fact that the manager was sick.

●    Concise: The meeting was canceled because the manager was sick.

 

2. At this point in time / 目前 >> Now / 現在

●    Wordy: At this point in time, we cannot proceed with the project.

●    Concise: Now, we cannot proceed with the project.

 

3. In the event that / 如果發生這種情況 >> If / 如果

●    Wordy: In the event that it rains, the event will be moved indoors.

●    Concise: If it rains, the event will be moved indoors.

 

4. Has the ability to / 有能力去做 >> Can / 能

●    Wordy: She has the ability to solve complex problems.

●    Concise: She can solve complex problems.

 

5. In order to / 為了 >> To / 為了

●    Wordy: We need more resources in order to complete the project.

●    Concise: We need more resources to complete the project.

 

6. In close proximity to / 在附近 >> Near / 附近

●    Wordy: The hotel is in close proximity to the airport.

●    Concise: The hotel is near the airport.

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

 

7. With the exception of / 除了...以外 >> Except / 除了

●    Wordy: All employees, with the exception of John, attended the meeting.

●    Concise: All employees except John attended the meeting.

 

8. It is necessary that / 必須 >> Must / 必須

●    Wordy: It is necessary that we review the contract before signing.

●    Concise: We must review the contract before signing.

 

9. For the purpose of / 為了...的目的 >> To / 為了

●    Wordy: This meeting is for the purpose of discussing the new policy.

●    Concise: This meeting is to discuss the new policy.

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

 

10. On a daily basis / 每日 >> Daily / 每日

●    Wordy: The report needs to be updated on a daily basis.

●    Concise: The report needs to be updated daily.

 

11. A large number of / 大量 >> Many / 許多

●    Wordy: A large number of employees attended the training session.

●    Concise: Many employees attended the training session.

 

12. Make a decision / 做決定 >> Decide / 決定

●    Wordy: We need to make a decision by the end of the week.

●    Concise: We need to decide by the end of the week.

 

13. At this moment in time / 此時此刻 >> Now / 現在

●    Wordy: At this moment in time, we are unable to provide a solution.

●    Concise: Now, we are unable to provide a solution.

 

14. Is capable of / 能夠 >> Can / 能

●    Wordy: The new software is capable of handling large data sets.

●    Concise: The new software can handle large data sets.

 

15. During the course of / 在...期間 >> During / 在...期間

●    Wordy: During the course of the project, we encountered several issues.

●    Concise: During the project, we encountered several issues.

 

16. For the reason that / 由於 >> Because / 因為

●    Wordy: The event was postponed for the reason that the venue was unavailable.

●    Concise: The event was postponed because the venue was unavailable.

 

17. Give consideration to / 考慮 >> Consider / 考慮

●    Wordy: Please give consideration to my proposal.

●    Concise: Please consider my proposal.

 

18. With the result that / 因此 >> So / 因此

●    Wordy: The project was delayed with the result that we missed the deadline.

●    Concise: The project was delayed, so we missed the deadline.

 

19. In a manner similar to / 類似於 >> Like / 像

●    Wordy: He handled the situation in a manner similar to a professional.

●    Concise: He handled the situation like a professional.

 

20. On an occasional basis / 偶爾 >> Occasionally / 偶爾

●    Wordy: We meet on an occasional basis to discuss the project.

●    Concise: We occasionally meet to discuss the project.

 

　　在商業交流中，使用簡潔明了的語言能夠大大提升溝通效率和專業度。通過避開冗長的表達，我們可以讓訊息更直接、更有力。希望本文提供的對照表能夠幫助您在日常工作中寫出更高效的商業文件和電子郵件。實踐簡潔寫作，讓您的溝通更上一層樓！

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

