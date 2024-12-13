  • 報價
13/12/2024

商業英語 ｜ 在商務會議中成功交易的關鍵：有禮貌提出要求，必學實用英文20句

　　在現代商業環境中，能夠在商務會議中禮貌地提出交易要求是非常重要的技能。不論你是企業高層還是剛入職的新人，能夠自信且有效地表達你的需求，將對你的職業生涯大有幫助。本周，筆者將介紹20句在商務會議中常用的表達方式，幫助你在會議中提出交易要求：

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

1. Could we discuss the terms of the deal？

   - 我們可以討論一下交易條款嗎？

 

2. What would be an acceptable agreement for both parties？

   - 對雙方來說，甚麼樣的協議是可以接受的？

 

3. I propose we consider a partnership.

   - 我建議我們考慮合作夥伴關係。

 

4. Can we explore potential collaboration opportunities？

   - 我們可以探索潛在的合作機會嗎？

 

5. How do you feel about adjusting the payment terms？

   - 你對調整付款條款有甚麼看法？

 

6. What are your thoughts on extending the contract duration？

   - 你對延長合約期限有甚麼看法？

 

7. I believe we can reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

   - 我相信我們可以達成互利的協議。

 

8. Is there room for negotiation on the price？

   - 價格上有討價還價的空間嗎？

 

9. Could we revisit the terms discussed earlier？

   - 我們可以重新討論一下之前討論的條款嗎？

 

10. What conditions would make this deal more appealing for you？

    - 甚麼條件會讓這個交易對你更有吸引力？

 

11. Let's outline the main objectives of this agreement.

    - 讓我們列出這項協議的主要目標。

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

12. Can we set up a timeline for the project？

    - 我們可以為這個項目設置一個時間表嗎？

 

13. I suggest we finalize the deal by the end of this month.

    - 我建議我們在本月底之前敲定這個交易。

 

14. What are the key deliverables we should focus on？

    - 我們應該關注的主要交付成果是甚麼？

 

15. Could you provide more details on your offer？

    - 你能提供更多關於你的報價的細節嗎？

 

16. How can we ensure that both parties meet their obligations？

    - 我們怎麼確保雙方都能履行義務？

 

17. What alternatives do we have if we can't agree on this point？

    - 如果我們無法在這一點上達成一致，我們還有甚麼其他選擇？

 

18. I would like to negotiate the terms to better suit both parties.

    - 我希望談判條款以更好地適應雙方。

 

19. What are your priorities in this agreement？

    - 在這項協議中，你的優先事項是甚麼？

 

20. Let's make sure we have a clear understanding of all terms.

    - 讓我們確保我們對所有條款都有清楚的了解。

 

　　學會如何在商務會議中提出交易要求是提升職場競爭力的重要技能，希望以上提供的20個表達句子，可以幫助你在會議中更加自信和有效地表達你的需求和想法。

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

