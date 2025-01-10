10/01/2025
蛇年將至：30句新年英文祝福語分享
Zephyr Yeung
Zephyr Yeung
從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？
職場英語教室
逢周五更新
新年即將來臨，學會用英文向同事送上新年祝福，是展示你專業素養及友善態度的重要方式。新年祝福不僅是簡單的問候，更是拉近同事之間距離的良好機會。無論你是新人還是老手，能夠恰當地用英文表達祝福，既可以增強團隊合作，也能提升你的職場形象。
除了「Happy Chinese New Year」外，我們還可以如何傳遞祝福？本周，筆者將介紹30個常見且實用的英文新年祝福用語，幫助你在蛇年期間自信從容地傳遞祝福，讓你在職場上大放異彩，並助你在新的一年裏，增進與同事之間的友誼和合作關係。
30個常見新年祝福用語
1. Happy Chinese New Year！
- 新年快樂！
2. Wishing you prosperity in the Year of the Snake.
- 祝你蛇年繁榮昌盛。
3. May the Year of the Snake bring you good health and fortune.
- 願蛇年為你帶來健康和財運。
4. Gong Xi Fa Cai！
- 恭喜發財！
5. May all your dreams come true this year.
- 願你今年夢想成真。
6. Wishing you a successful and joyful Year of the Snake.
- 祝你蛇年成功快樂。
7. May this New Year bring you new opportunities and challenges.
- 願新年帶給你新的機會和挑戰。
8. Wishing you peace and happiness in the New Year.
- 祝你新年平安快樂。
9. May your career reach new heights in the Year of the Snake.
- 願你在蛇年事業更上一層樓。
10. Sending you best wishes for the New Year.
- 送上最美好的新年祝福。
11. Wishing you a year full of new achievements.
- 祝你新的一年裏成就滿滿。
12. May the Year of the Snake bring you endless joy.
- 願蛇年帶給你無盡的喜悅。
13. Wishing you success and prosperity in your endeavors／endeavours.
- 祝你在工作中事事順心、繁榮昌盛。
14. May the New Year be filled with success and good fortune.
- 願新年充滿成功和好運。
15. Wishing you and your family a happy and healthy New Year.
- 祝你和你的家人新年快樂健康。
16. May this New Year bring you happiness and success.
- 願新年為你帶來幸福和成功。
17. Wishing you a year full of health and prosperity.
- 祝你一年健康繁榮。
18. May you achieve all your goals in the Year of the Snake.
- 願你在蛇年實現所有目標。
19. Wishing you a year filled with love and joy.
- 祝你一年充滿愛和喜悅。
20. May this New Year be the start of a new chapter of success.
- 願新年是成功新篇章的開始。
21. Wishing you a year of abundant blessings.
- 祝你一年充滿豐盛的祝福。
22. May the Year of the Snake bring you good luck and prosperity.
- 願蛇年帶給你好運和繁榮。
23. Wishing you a year of progress and achievement.
- 祝你一年進步和成就。
24. May your New Year be filled with joy and success.
- 願你的新年充滿喜悅和成功。
25. Wishing you a year of peace and tranquility.
- 祝你一年平安和安寧。
26. May this New Year bring you all the happiness in the world.
- 願新年帶給你全世界的幸福。
27. Wishing you a bright and prosperous Year of the Snake.
- 祝你蛇年燦爛繁榮。
28. May your efforts be rewarded with great success in the New Year.
- 願你的努力在新年裏取得豐碩成果。
29. Wishing you a year of joy, health, and prosperity.
- 祝你一年充滿喜悅、健康和繁榮。
30. May the New Year bring you endless opportunities for growth.
- 願新年為你帶來無盡的成長機會。
透過以上這30個常見的新年祝福用語，你可以在2025年蛇年中向同事表達最真摯的新年祝福，增進彼此之間的友誼和合作關係。在此預祝各位新年快樂，萬事如意！
