蛇年將至：30句新年英文祝福語分享

新年即將來臨，學會用英文向同事送上新年祝福，是展示你專業素養及友善態度的重要方式。新年祝福不僅是簡單的問候，更是拉近同事之間距離的良好機會。無論你是新人還是老手，能夠恰當地用英文表達祝福，既可以增強團隊合作，也能提升你的職場形象。

除了「Happy Chinese New Year」外，我們還可以如何傳遞祝福？本周，筆者將介紹30個常見且實用的英文新年祝福用語，幫助你在蛇年期間自信從容地傳遞祝福，讓你在職場上大放異彩，並助你在新的一年裏，增進與同事之間的友誼和合作關係。

30個常見新年祝福用語

1. Happy Chinese New Year！

- 新年快樂！

2. Wishing you prosperity in the Year of the Snake.

- 祝你蛇年繁榮昌盛。

3. May the Year of the Snake bring you good health and fortune.

- 願蛇年為你帶來健康和財運。

4. Gong Xi Fa Cai！

- 恭喜發財！

5. May all your dreams come true this year.

- 願你今年夢想成真。

6. Wishing you a successful and joyful Year of the Snake.

- 祝你蛇年成功快樂。

7. May this New Year bring you new opportunities and challenges.

- 願新年帶給你新的機會和挑戰。

8. Wishing you peace and happiness in the New Year.

- 祝你新年平安快樂。

9. May your career reach new heights in the Year of the Snake.

- 願你在蛇年事業更上一層樓。

10. Sending you best wishes for the New Year.

- 送上最美好的新年祝福。

11. Wishing you a year full of new achievements.

- 祝你新的一年裏成就滿滿。

12. May the Year of the Snake bring you endless joy.

- 願蛇年帶給你無盡的喜悅。

13. Wishing you success and prosperity in your endeavors／endeavours.

- 祝你在工作中事事順心、繁榮昌盛。

14. May the New Year be filled with success and good fortune.

- 願新年充滿成功和好運。

15. Wishing you and your family a happy and healthy New Year.

- 祝你和你的家人新年快樂健康。

16. May this New Year bring you happiness and success.

- 願新年為你帶來幸福和成功。

17. Wishing you a year full of health and prosperity.

- 祝你一年健康繁榮。

18. May you achieve all your goals in the Year of the Snake.

- 願你在蛇年實現所有目標。

19. Wishing you a year filled with love and joy.

- 祝你一年充滿愛和喜悅。

20. May this New Year be the start of a new chapter of success.

- 願新年是成功新篇章的開始。

21. Wishing you a year of abundant blessings.

- 祝你一年充滿豐盛的祝福。

22. May the Year of the Snake bring you good luck and prosperity.

- 願蛇年帶給你好運和繁榮。

23. Wishing you a year of progress and achievement.

- 祝你一年進步和成就。

24. May your New Year be filled with joy and success.

- 願你的新年充滿喜悅和成功。

25. Wishing you a year of peace and tranquility.

- 祝你一年平安和安寧。

26. May this New Year bring you all the happiness in the world.

- 願新年帶給你全世界的幸福。

27. Wishing you a bright and prosperous Year of the Snake.

- 祝你蛇年燦爛繁榮。

28. May your efforts be rewarded with great success in the New Year.

- 願你的努力在新年裏取得豐碩成果。

29. Wishing you a year of joy, health, and prosperity.

- 祝你一年充滿喜悅、健康和繁榮。

30. May the New Year bring you endless opportunities for growth.

- 願新年為你帶來無盡的成長機會。

透過以上這30個常見的新年祝福用語，你可以在2025年蛇年中向同事表達最真摯的新年祝福，增進彼此之間的友誼和合作關係。在此預祝各位新年快樂，萬事如意！