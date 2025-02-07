  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

07/02/2025

實用商務英語 │ 如何應對公關危機？15句誠懇向公眾道歉的英文，快速挽救企業形象

#職場 #英語教學 #學英文 #職場英語 #商業英語 #技能增值 #公眾道歉 #公關危機
  Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

Photo: https://stock.adobe.com

　　最近，香港海洋公園因推出一款以短吻鱷皮作為錶帶的寵物蝴蝶腕錶而引起公眾爭議，並迅速將產品下架，以及發表道歉聲明。這個事件提醒我們，企業在公關危機中的應對能力至關重要。要時刻緊記，企業形象（corporate image）和聲譽是企業成功的關鍵因素之一，為了維護和提升企業形象，公關（PR）活動變得尤為重要。

 

 

　　本周，筆者將介紹 15 個在公關聲明中常用的表達方式，幫助你在商務環境中更好地應對和處理公關危機。同時，我們將提供每個表達方式的中英文對照和相應的商務範例句。

 

常用表達方式

 

 

1. We sincerely apologize（我們真誠道歉）

   - 例句：We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by the technical issues.

   - 我們對於技術問題造成的不便真誠向大家道歉。

 

2. We deeply regret（我們深感遺憾）

   - 例句：We deeply regret the misunderstanding and any distress it may have caused.

   - 我們對於誤會及其造成的任何困擾深感遺憾。

 

3. We take full responsibility（我們承擔全部責任）

   - 例句：We take full responsibility for the error and are working to resolve it.

   - 我們承擔全部責任，並正在努力解決此問題。

 

4. We are committed to（我們致力於）

   - 例句：We are committed to improving our services to prevent future issues.

   - 我們致力於改進服務，以防止未來的問題。

 

5. We assure you（我們保證）

   - 例句：We assure you that steps have been taken to address this issue.

   - 我們保證已經採取措施解決這一問題。

 

6. We value your feedback（我們重視您的反饋）

   - 例句：We value your feedback and will use it to enhance our services.

   - 我們重視您的反饋，並將其用於改進我們的服務。

 

7. We are investigating（我們正在調查）

   - 例句：We are investigating the cause of the issue and will keep you updated.

   - 我們正在調查問題的原因，並將隨時向您匯報。

 

8. We apologize for any inconvenience（我們為任何不便道歉）

   - 例句：We apologize for any inconvenience this delay may have caused.

   - 我們為此延誤可能造成的任何不便表示歉意。

 

 

9. We appreciate your patience（我們感謝您的耐心）

   - 例句：We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this matter.

   - 我們感謝你的耐心等待，並正在努力解決這個問題。

 

10. We are taking steps to（我們正在採取措施）

    - 例句：We are taking steps to ensure this does not happen again.

    - 我們正在採取措施，確保這種情況不再發生。

 

11. We understand your concern（我們理解您的關切）

    - 例句：We understand your concern and are working to address it promptly.

    - 我們理解你的關切，並正在迅速解決。

 

12. We apologize for the oversight（我們為疏忽道歉）

    - 例句：We apologize for the oversight and are rectifying it immediately.

    - 我們為疏忽道歉，並正在立即改正。

 

13. We are reviewing our processes（我們正在審查我們的流程）

    - 例句：We are reviewing our processes to prevent such issues in the future.

    - 我們正在審查我們的流程，以防止未來出現類似問題。

 

14. We are grateful for your understanding（我們感謝您的理解）

    - 例句：We are grateful for your understanding and continued support.

    - 我們感謝您的理解和持續支持。

 

15. We are taking this matter seriously（我們認真對待此事）

    - 例句：We are taking this matter seriously and are working diligently to resolve it.

    - 我們認真對待此事，並正在努力解決。

 

　　學習和掌握公關英語能夠幫助企業在危機時刻保持冷靜，迅速反應，並與公眾建立良好的溝通渠道。這不僅有助於維護企業的聲譽，還能增強公眾對企業的信任。希望本文介紹的常用表達方式能夠幫助你在商務環境中更好地應對公關挑戰，為企業的成功貢獻一份力量。

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

【你點睇？】美國指對華加徵10%關稅同樣適用於香港，你認為措施會否打擊本港轉口港地位？► 立即投票

#職場 #英語教學 #學英文 #職場英語 #商業英語 #技能增值 #公眾道歉 #公關危機
etnet.com.hk