商業英語 │ 加強中港跨境合作：20個實用英語表達，提升專業形象

作為國際金融中心的香港，不僅連接著東西方商業的橋樑，與內地的經濟合作也愈來愈密切。然而，儘管廣東話或普通話是跨境交流的主要語言，英語作為國際商務語言，也扮演著重要的角色。你可能會好奇，為甚麼在中港跨境商貿中學習英語如此重要？其實，這不僅是語言的問題，更是提升競爭力和擴展市場的關鍵。

在與內地企業合作時，愈來愈多的場合需要雙方與海外合作夥伴溝通，而英語則成為了中介語言。例如，企業在處理國際合同、洽談三方合作或參加全球商業會議時，英語的運用能使溝通更流暢，專業形象更凸顯。同時，對於致力於拓展海外市場的企業來說，掌握商務英語更是必備技能。

為了幫助大家更自信地應對跨境合作，本周，筆者為大家準備了20個實用的expressions，並提供實際情境應用的例句，let’s go！

1. Market penetration 市場滲透

例句："Our strategy focuses on market penetration in Greater China."

我們的策略著重於大中華地區的市場滲透。

2. Value proposition 價值主張

例句："The value proposition of this product appeals to Mainland clients."

這款產品的價值主張很吸引內地客戶。

3. Supply chain 供應鏈

例句："Improving the supply chain efficiency is crucial for cross-border trade （跨境貿易）."

提高供應鏈效率對跨境貿易至關重要。

4. Due diligence 審慎調查

例句："Conducting due diligence is necessary before any partnership."

在任何合作之前進行審慎調查是必要的。

5. Competitive edge 競爭優勢

例句："We need to emphasize our competitive edge in the Mainland market."

我們需要突出我們在內地市場的競爭優勢。

6. Mutual benefits 互惠互利

例句："Our negotiation centers around achieving mutual benefits."

我們的談判以實現互惠互利為核心。

7. Strategic alliance 戰略聯盟

例句："The strategic alliance will strengthen our presence in both markets."

戰略聯盟將加強我們在兩地市場的影響力。

8. Legal compliance 法律合規

例句："Ensuring legal compliance is critical for smooth operations."

確保法律合規對順利運營非常重要。

9. Cultural sensitivity 文化敏感性

例句："Understanding cultural sensitivity can improve collaboration with partners."

理解文化敏感性可以改善與夥伴的合作。

10. Consensus building 建立共識

例句："Consensus building is key to resolving disputes during negotiations."

建立共識是談判過程中解決爭執的關鍵。

11. Resource sharing 資源共享

例句："Resource sharing will optimize （優化；改良）the efficiency of cross-border projects."

資源共享將優化跨境項目的效率。

12. Client acquisition 客戶獲取策略

例句："We focus on client acquisition strategies in the Mainland market."

我們專注於內地市場的客戶獲取策略。

13. Intellectual property protection 知識產權保護

例句："Securing intellectual property protection is a priority in product expansion."

保障知識產權保護是產品拓展的首要任務。

14. Business synergy 商業協同效應

例句："We aim to create business synergy through collaboration."

我們旨在通過合作創造商業協同效應。

15. Regulatory framework 法規框架

例句："Understanding the regulatory framework is essential for market entry （進入市場）."

了解法規框架對進入市場至關重要。

16. Financial transparency 財務透明度

例句："Maintaining financial transparency strengthens partnerships."

保持財務透明度能加強合作關係。

17. Operational efficiency 營運效率

例句："Operational efficiency is vital in bridging cross-border gaps."

營運效率對跨境溝通非常重要。

18. Bilateral cooperation 雙邊合作

例句："The agreement fosters bilateral cooperation in trade."

該協議促進貿易的雙邊合作。

19. Market trends 市場趨勢

例句："Staying ahead of market trends benefits cross-border businesses."

領先於市場趨勢有利於跨境業務。

20. Conflict resolution 衝突解決

例句："Effective conflict resolution ensures sustainable collaboration."

有效的衝突解決確保了可持續的合作。

掌握跨境合作的商務英語不僅是一項語言技能，更是一種溝通藝術。在香港這國際大都市，商務交流對個人與企業的發展至關重要。希望這些詞彙能幫助大家在跨境商業合作中站穩腳跟，與國內外夥伴共同開創輝煌未來，加油！