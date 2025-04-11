商業英語｜啟德體育園商機解鎖，20個不可不學的商務英語字詞及實用例句

最近，英國人氣樂隊Coldplay於香港最新地標啟德體育園舉辦盛大的音樂會，掀起城中熱話。隨著啟德體育園的落成，你是否也對它所帶來的商業機會充滿好奇呢？這座現代化的體育場館不僅是一個舉辦大型活動的好地方，更是一個讓我們思考如何在商務場合中自如溝通的契機。掌握與啟德體育園相關的商務英語，不僅能助你在會議和洽談中展現專業，更能讓你與國際商業合作夥伴建立良好的關係。

今天，我們一起來學習20個與啟德體育園相關的商務英語表達，並透過例句幫助大家更靈活地運用。無論您是參加活動、洽談合作，還是探索新的商業機會，這些表達都一定能幫助你。事不宜遲，Let’s go！

Useful expressions:



1. Event venue 活動場地

Example:

The Kai Tak Sports Park has become the ideal 理想的event venue for international conferences.

啟德體育園已成為國際會議的理想活動場地。



2. World-class facility 世界級設施

Example:

This world-class facility is expected to attract businesses from around the globe.

此世界級設施預計將吸引來自世界各地的企業。



3. Business partnership 商業夥伴關係



Credit: https://www.istockphoto.com/

Example:

Kai Tak Sports Park fosters 促進business partnerships between local and global companies.

啟德體育園促進本地與國際企業之間的商業夥伴關係。



4. Investment opportunity 投資機會

Example:

The new sports park provides promising 良好的investment opportunities for entrepreneurs.

新的體育園為企業家提供了良好的投資機會。



5. Hospitality industry 款待業

Example:

The hospitality industry around the sports park is booming 蓬勃發展due to increased visitors.

因遊客增加，體育園周邊的款待業正蓬勃發展。



6. Corporate event 公司活動

Example:

Many corporate events are scheduled to take place at Kai Tak Sports Park this year.

今年許多公司活動將在啟德體育園舉行。



7. Networking opportunities 人際網絡機會

Example:

The sports park offers exceptional 絕佳的networking opportunities for business leaders.

啟德體育園為商業領袖提供了絕佳的人際網絡機會。



8. Sponsorship 贊助

Example:

Sponsorship deals for events at Kai Tak Sports Park have hit record highs創下新高.

啟德體育園的活動贊助交易創下新高。



9. Project management 項目管理

Example:

Effective project management was key to the successful completion of Kai Tak Sports Park.

有效的項目管理是啟德體育園成功落成的關鍵。



10. Cultural exchange 文化交流



Credit: https://www.istockphoto.com/

Example:

Cultural exchange programs at the park are enhancing international relations國際關係.

體育園的文化交流計劃正促進國際關係。



11. Conference facility 會議設施

Example:

The park's conference facilities are state-of-the-art 尖端的and well-equipped設備齊全的.

體育園的會議設施是尖端且設備齊全的。



12. Revenue stream 收入來源

Example:

Kai Tak Sports Park creates a new revenue stream for the city.

啟德體育園為城市創造了新的收入來源。



13. Ticketing system 售票系統

Example:

The park's ticketing system is designed for efficient handling of large crowds大量人群.

體育園的售票系統旨在高效處理大量人群。



14. Brand visibility 品牌曝光率



Credit: https://www.istockphoto.com/

Example:

Hosting events at the sports park enhances brand visibility for sponsors贊助商.

在體育園舉辦活動能提高贊助商的品牌曝光率。



15. Public relations 公關

Example:

The park's launch was accompanied by a successful public relations campaign.

啟德體育園的開幕伴隨著成功的公關活動。



16. Economic impact 經濟影響

Example:

Studies show the sports park has a significant economic impact on the local community.

研究表明，體育園對當地社區有顯著的經濟影響。



17. Stakeholder management 利益相關者管理

Example:

Effective stakeholder management ensured the park's development was smooth.

有效的利益相關者管理確保了體育園的順利開發。



18. Sports tourism 運動旅遊

Example:

Kai Tak Sports Park has boosted sports tourism in Hong Kong.

啟德體育園促進了香港的運動旅遊業。



19. Infrastructure 基礎設施

Example:

The park's infrastructure supports large-scale events with ease.

體育園的基礎設施可輕鬆支持大型活動。



20. Strategic location 優越的地理位置

Example:

Its strategic location makes Kai Tak Sports Park easily accessible 易於到達to tourists and locals alike.

啟德體育園優越的地理位置令遊客和本地人都易於到達。

看完這篇文章，相信大家對啟德體育園以及相關的商務英語表達有了更多的了解，那麼，你準備好將這些技巧融入到日常生活和工作中了嗎？下一次討論啟德體育園時，不妨嘗試使用這些表達，讓自己在商務場合更具魅力吧！加油！