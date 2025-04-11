  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

11/04/2025

商業英語｜啟德體育園商機解鎖，20個不可不學的商務英語字詞及實用例句

#香港 #商業英語 #職場 #啟德體育園 #商機 #職場英語 #英語教學 #Coldplay #學英文
  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　最近，英國人氣樂隊Coldplay於香港最新地標啟德體育園舉辦盛大的音樂會，掀起城中熱話。隨著啟德體育園的落成，你是否也對它所帶來的商業機會充滿好奇呢？這座現代化的體育場館不僅是一個舉辦大型活動的好地方，更是一個讓我們思考如何在商務場合中自如溝通的契機。掌握與啟德體育園相關的商務英語，不僅能助你在會議和洽談中展現專業，更能讓你與國際商業合作夥伴建立良好的關係。

 

 

　　今天，我們一起來學習20個與啟德體育園相關的商務英語表達，並透過例句幫助大家更靈活地運用。無論您是參加活動、洽談合作，還是探索新的商業機會，這些表達都一定能幫助你。事不宜遲，Let’s go！

 

Useful expressions:

1.    Event venue 活動場地  
　　Example:
　　The Kai Tak Sports Park has become the ideal 理想的event venue for international conferences.  
　　啟德體育園已成為國際會議的理想活動場地。

2.    World-class facility 世界級設施  
　　Example:
　　This world-class facility is expected to attract businesses from around the globe.  
　　此世界級設施預計將吸引來自世界各地的企業。

3.    Business partnership 商業夥伴關係 

 


Credit: https://www.istockphoto.com/

 

　　Example:
　　Kai Tak Sports Park fosters 促進business partnerships between local and global companies.  
　　啟德體育園促進本地與國際企業之間的商業夥伴關係。

4.    Investment opportunity 投資機會  
　　Example:
　　The new sports park provides promising 良好的investment opportunities for entrepreneurs.  
　　新的體育園為企業家提供了良好的投資機會。

5.    Hospitality industry 款待業  
　　Example:
　　The hospitality industry around the sports park is booming 蓬勃發展due to increased visitors.  
　　因遊客增加，體育園周邊的款待業正蓬勃發展。

6.    Corporate event 公司活動  
　　Example:
　　Many corporate events are scheduled to take place at Kai Tak Sports Park this year.  
　　今年許多公司活動將在啟德體育園舉行。

7.    Networking opportunities 人際網絡機會  
　　Example:
　　The sports park offers exceptional 絕佳的networking opportunities for business leaders.  
　　啟德體育園為商業領袖提供了絕佳的人際網絡機會。

8.    Sponsorship 贊助  
　　Example:
　　Sponsorship deals for events at Kai Tak Sports Park have hit record highs創下新高.  
　　啟德體育園的活動贊助交易創下新高。

9.    Project management 項目管理  
　　Example:
　　Effective project management was key to the successful completion of Kai Tak Sports Park.  
　　有效的項目管理是啟德體育園成功落成的關鍵。

10.  Cultural exchange 文化交流  

 


Credit: https://www.istockphoto.com/

 

　　Example:
　　Cultural exchange programs at the park are enhancing international relations國際關係.  
　　體育園的文化交流計劃正促進國際關係。

11.  Conference facility 會議設施  
　　Example:
　　The park's conference facilities are state-of-the-art 尖端的and well-equipped設備齊全的.  
　　體育園的會議設施是尖端且設備齊全的。

12.  Revenue stream 收入來源  
　　Example:
　　Kai Tak Sports Park creates a new revenue stream for the city.  
　　啟德體育園為城市創造了新的收入來源。

13.  Ticketing system 售票系統  
　　Example:
　　The park's ticketing system is designed for efficient handling of large crowds大量人群.  
　　體育園的售票系統旨在高效處理大量人群。

14.  Brand visibility 品牌曝光率 

 


Credit: https://www.istockphoto.com/

 

　　Example:
　　Hosting events at the sports park enhances brand visibility for sponsors贊助商.  
　　在體育園舉辦活動能提高贊助商的品牌曝光率。

15.  Public relations 公關  
　　Example:
　　The park's launch was accompanied by a successful public relations campaign.  
　　啟德體育園的開幕伴隨著成功的公關活動。

16.  Economic impact 經濟影響  
　　Example:
　　Studies show the sports park has a significant economic impact on the local community.  
　　研究表明，體育園對當地社區有顯著的經濟影響。

17.  Stakeholder management 利益相關者管理  
　　Example:
　　Effective stakeholder management ensured the park's development was smooth.  
　　有效的利益相關者管理確保了體育園的順利開發。

18.  Sports tourism 運動旅遊  
　　Example:
　　Kai Tak Sports Park has boosted sports tourism in Hong Kong.  
　　啟德體育園促進了香港的運動旅遊業。

19.  Infrastructure 基礎設施  
　　Example:
　　The park's infrastructure supports large-scale events with ease.  
　　體育園的基礎設施可輕鬆支持大型活動。

20.  Strategic location 優越的地理位置  
　　Example:
　　Its strategic location makes Kai Tak Sports Park easily accessible 易於到達to tourists and locals alike.  
　　啟德體育園優越的地理位置令遊客和本地人都易於到達。

 

　　看完這篇文章，相信大家對啟德體育園以及相關的商務英語表達有了更多的了解，那麼，你準備好將這些技巧融入到日常生活和工作中了嗎？下一次討論啟德體育園時，不妨嘗試使用這些表達，讓自己在商務場合更具魅力吧！加油！

 

