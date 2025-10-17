  • 報價
17/10/2025

英文片語動詞拆解｜Follow Up / Follow Through / Follow Out真正用法，5分鐘提升專業感

#商業英語 #Follow Up #學英文 #職場英語 #英語教學 #職場 #Follow Through #Follow Out
  Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　「我會follow up呢個project！」這句話在office幾乎每日都會聽到。但你知道嗎？單單說「follow up」可能還不夠專業和精準！在國際商業環境中，精準區分Follow Up、Follow Through、Follow Out這三個片語動詞，能讓你的專業度立即提升。

 


Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

 

　　根據跨國企業管理者的觀察，能夠正確使用這些商業術語的員工，往往給人更可靠、更有責任感的印象。相反，混淆使用這些詞語，可能會讓工作partner對你的執行力產生懷疑。

 

　　本周，筆者將透過職場的模擬情境，讓你快速掌握這三個關鍵片語動詞的精髓。只需5分鐘，從此在寫emails、開會、presentation時都能用得精準，展現你的專業水準！

 

深度解析：三層跟進的藝術

 

1.    Follow Up - 初步追蹤 指在初次接觸後的後續聯繫，重點在於「保持溝通」和「確認進度」。

 


Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

 

實用例句：

·    "I will follow up with the client by email tomorrow."
「我明天會用電郵跟進客戶的情況。」
·    "Please follow up on the meeting minutes by this Friday."
「請在本週五前跟進會議記錄的事宜。」

 

2. Follow Through - 貫徹到底 強調「完成承諾」和「堅持到底」，展現責任感和執行力。

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

實用例句：

·    "She always follows through with her projects until completion."
「她總是將項目貫徹到底，直到完成。」
·    "We need a project manager who can follow through on the implementation plan."
「我們需要一位能貫徹執行計劃的項目經理。」

 

3. Follow Out - 嚴格執行 特指「嚴格按照指示執行」，強調準確性和紀律性。

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

實用例句：

·    "All staff must follow out the safety procedures exactly."
「所有員工必須嚴格執行安全程序。」
·    "The team followed out the client's instructions precisely."
「團隊準確地執行了客戶的指示。」

 

模擬情境：

 

（Situation: 你負責一個新產品的市場推廣專案，為期三個月。）

 

第一階段：進度追蹤

·    "I need to follow up with the design team about the brochure draft."
「我需要與設計團隊跟進宣傳冊草稿的進度。」

（使用時機：定期檢查各部門進度）

 

第二階段：承諾執行

·    "As project lead, I will follow through with the entire campaign from planning to execution."
「作為項目負責人，我會將整個推廣活動從策劃到執行貫徹到底。」

（使用時機：展現對整個project的承諾）

 

第三階段：標準落實

·    "We must follow out the brand guidelines in all marketing materials."
「我們必須在所有宣傳材料中嚴格執行品牌指南。」

（使用時機：強調嚴格遵守標準）

關鍵技巧：

 

·          對上司說：「I will follow through on this project」展現責任感

·          對團隊說：「Let's follow out the timeline exactly」強調紀律

·          對客戶說：「I'll follow up with you next week」保持聯繫

 

 

　　記住這個黃金法則： Follow Up是開始，Follow Through是承諾，Follow Out是精準。現在就開始實踐，讓每個「跟進」都言之有物，在職場中展現你的專業實力吧！ 

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

【你點睇？】立法會選舉即將舉行，多名議員表態不競逐連任，你是否期待元老議員退位、年輕人接班的現象？► 立即投票

我要回應
