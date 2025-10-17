17/10/2025
英文片語動詞拆解｜Follow Up / Follow Through / Follow Out真正用法，5分鐘提升專業感
「我會follow up呢個project！」這句話在office幾乎每日都會聽到。但你知道嗎？單單說「follow up」可能還不夠專業和精準！在國際商業環境中，精準區分Follow Up、Follow Through、Follow Out這三個片語動詞，能讓你的專業度立即提升。
根據跨國企業管理者的觀察，能夠正確使用這些商業術語的員工，往往給人更可靠、更有責任感的印象。相反，混淆使用這些詞語，可能會讓工作partner對你的執行力產生懷疑。
本周，筆者將透過職場的模擬情境，讓你快速掌握這三個關鍵片語動詞的精髓。只需5分鐘，從此在寫emails、開會、presentation時都能用得精準，展現你的專業水準！
深度解析：三層跟進的藝術
1. Follow Up - 初步追蹤 指在初次接觸後的後續聯繫，重點在於「保持溝通」和「確認進度」。
實用例句：
· "I will follow up with the client by email tomorrow."
「我明天會用電郵跟進客戶的情況。」
· "Please follow up on the meeting minutes by this Friday."
「請在本週五前跟進會議記錄的事宜。」
2. Follow Through - 貫徹到底 強調「完成承諾」和「堅持到底」，展現責任感和執行力。
實用例句：
· "She always follows through with her projects until completion."
「她總是將項目貫徹到底，直到完成。」
· "We need a project manager who can follow through on the implementation plan."
「我們需要一位能貫徹執行計劃的項目經理。」
3. Follow Out - 嚴格執行 特指「嚴格按照指示執行」，強調準確性和紀律性。
實用例句：
· "All staff must follow out the safety procedures exactly."
「所有員工必須嚴格執行安全程序。」
· "The team followed out the client's instructions precisely."
「團隊準確地執行了客戶的指示。」
模擬情境：
（Situation: 你負責一個新產品的市場推廣專案，為期三個月。）
第一階段：進度追蹤
· "I need to follow up with the design team about the brochure draft."
「我需要與設計團隊跟進宣傳冊草稿的進度。」
（使用時機：定期檢查各部門進度）
第二階段：承諾執行
· "As project lead, I will follow through with the entire campaign from planning to execution."
「作為項目負責人，我會將整個推廣活動從策劃到執行貫徹到底。」
（使用時機：展現對整個project的承諾）
第三階段：標準落實
· "We must follow out the brand guidelines in all marketing materials."
「我們必須在所有宣傳材料中嚴格執行品牌指南。」
（使用時機：強調嚴格遵守標準）
|
關鍵技巧：
· 對上司說：「I will follow through on this project」展現責任感
· 對團隊說：「Let's follow out the timeline exactly」強調紀律
· 對客戶說：「I'll follow up with you next week」保持聯繫
記住這個黃金法則： Follow Up是開始，Follow Through是承諾，Follow Out是精準。現在就開始實踐，讓每個「跟進」都言之有物，在職場中展現你的專業實力吧！
