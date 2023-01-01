分享到

回顧展望 2021

2020年如同暴擊，2021年更像宿醉。經歷前一年的鎖國封城、死亡恐懼、經濟衰退，這一年，疫苗如隧道盡頭之光從天而降，全球逾46％人口完成接種，愈來愈多國家祭出「與病毒共存」策略；東奧聖火終燃、美股牛氣回歸、邊境次第開放、餐廳酒吧商場重新人來人往……

然而，想走出百年一遇疫情魔障的希望仍敗於現實，層出不窮的變種病毒防不勝防、晶片等供應鏈錯亂至今無解、力抗氣候危機卻對化石能源依賴日增、通脹指數爆表但印鈔機卻停不下來。

一年將盡，《經濟通通訊社》推出【回顧展望】系列；活在當下，let's learn to live again。

滬指六年新高背後：兩度崩盤明星基金觸礁

2021年12月31日
這一年．國際篇：央行亦鴿亦鷹

2021年12月31日
這一年．國際篇：疫情改變世界

2021年12月31日
這一年．內地篇：巨變中見新局

2021年12月31日
這一年．香港篇：復甦中見隱憂

2021年12月31日
貿易暢旺海量結匯湧　人幣中間價年漲2%

2021年12月30日
中央監控浪接浪　相關股份仍震盪！

2021年12月28日
中概股回流對港股刺激作用微　惟料港交所受惠

2021年12月28日
匯控恢復派息　美加息利好港銀盈利前景

2021年12月24日
明年美國加快收水及加息　港息料未必跟隨

2021年12月24日
賣地收入增1.9倍　中環海濱地歷來最貴

2021年12月24日
明年私樓供應逾三萬伙　新界九龍分庭抗禮

2021年12月24日
疫情無阻樓價升勢　北部都會區發展惹關注

2021年12月24日
本地客獨力撐起零售業　待通關迎全面復甦

2021年12月23日
疫情及通關左右大局　基數效應經濟料放緩

2021年12月23日
美日德政壇人事翻新　風雲人物作古離世

2021年12月22日
新冠亡魂年逾340萬　天災之外人禍不斷

2021年12月22日
國會山莊騷亂震驚全球　緬甸中東火頭處處

2021年12月22日