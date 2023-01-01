分享到

回顧展望2022

還記得我們前兩年的【回顧展望】系列，分別以「暴擊」和「宿醉」形容2020和2021年嗎？

轉眼又站在2022年的句點，面對二戰後最慘烈戰火、一代人未見的通脹、極端高溫暴雨頻發、股債匯加密貨幣泥沙俱下、龍頭巨企跌入凡塵甚至垂垂求存、風雲人物接二連三溘然長逝、年頭毅然封城年尾驟然放開、……你是如牛津年度詞匯「Goblin mode」一樣選擇「躺平」？還是在永續般的亂流中「硬扛」？所幸，我們還有冰上的墩墩、宇宙的星辰、綠茵的奇跡，甚至可能的第二個太陽，而無數人長達三年的分隔即將迎來重聚。

一年將盡，《經濟通通訊社》推出【回顧展望】系列，let’s celebrate endings，因爲它們是新開始的序曲

分享到
半導體股成暴跌王　地產股悲喜交雜僅小跌

半導體股成暴跌王　地產股悲喜交雜僅小跌

2022年12月30日
動盪之年．患得患失

動盪之年．患得患失

2022年12月30日
動盪之年．載沉載浮

動盪之年．載沉載浮

2022年12月30日
內外夾擊難維穩　滬綜指年跌15%成交縮

內外夾擊難維穩　滬綜指年跌15%成交縮

2022年12月30日
動盪之年．相生相剋

動盪之年．相生相剋

2022年12月30日
進取要揀科技股？防守首選電訊股？

進取要揀科技股？防守首選電訊股？

2022年12月30日
清零解鎖 經濟復甦 人幣明年樂見6.7

清零解鎖 經濟復甦 人幣明年樂見6.7

2022年12月29日
明年全面復常 機構樂觀料GDP增逾5%

明年全面復常 機構樂觀料GDP增逾5%

2022年12月28日
抗疫貫穿全年 經濟消費受創 樓市待救

抗疫貫穿全年 經濟消費受創 樓市待救

2022年12月28日
明年樓價料跌幅收窄至5%　憧憬政府撤辣

明年樓價料跌幅收窄至5%　憧憬政府撤辣

2022年12月23日
經濟復甦利好港銀前景　淨息差或首季見頂

經濟復甦利好港銀前景　淨息差或首季見頂

2022年12月23日
明年首季料美加息兩次　港拆息或續高企

明年首季料美加息兩次　港拆息或續高企

2022年12月23日
內地疫控終降溫　明年港經濟盼迎小陽春

內地疫控終降溫　明年港經濟盼迎小陽春

2022年12月22日
疫情加息夾擊經濟　通關在即零售乍現曙光

疫情加息夾擊經濟　通關在即零售乍現曙光

2022年12月22日
防疫3年終迎鬆綁　復常路上步步為營

防疫3年終迎鬆綁　復常路上步步為營

2022年12月22日
陳永陸：2023年首選內銀內險股？

陳永陸：2023年首選內銀內險股？

2022年12月21日
內房置諸死地而後生，銷售能力成決勝關鍵

內房置諸死地而後生，銷售能力成決勝關鍵

2022年12月21日
車股明年難翻身？專家看淡比亞迪及「蔚小理」

車股明年難翻身？專家看淡比亞迪及「蔚小理」

2022年12月21日
八月供電緊張，電力股明年能否擺脫頹勢？

八月供電緊張，電力股明年能否擺脫頹勢？

2022年12月20日
內地防疫逐步放寬，新冠概念翻炒點部署？

內地防疫逐步放寬，新冠概念翻炒點部署？

2022年12月20日
俄烏開戰歐洲經濟重傷

俄烏開戰歐洲經濟重傷

2022年12月19日
加密幣市場七國咁亂 來年比特幣先苦後甜

加密幣市場七國咁亂 來年比特幣先苦後甜

2022年12月19日
陳永陸：2023年港股復常　上望25000？

陳永陸：2023年港股復常　上望25000？

2022年12月16日