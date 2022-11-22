Goldman Capital – the World’s Leading and Regulated Multi-Assets Online Trading Platform

Goldman Capital is a leading and reputable trading solutions provider through offering cutting-edge trading technology and products for various corporate worldwide. Our team are coming from different professional backgrounds possessing rich experiences; making Goldman Capital to be the most successful brand in the industry.

Our History

Established in 1869, Goldman Capital has operated various businesses around the world, including the equestrian club, scientific research, finance and other business. By 2022, Goldman Capital PTY Limited has extended its reach by setting up the representative offices / customer service centers in Australia, Spain, Malaysia, Seychelles, Canada and Cyprus. Goldman Capital aims at providing high-quality service at the lowest cost, ensuring a safe and transparent environment for clients to trade in the financial products market globally.

Why Choosing Goldman Capital To Trade

Multi-Asset Tradings

Goldman Capital offer various diversified product portfolio, including forex, precious metals, energy, indices etc. Clients can trade various products in one account empowering them to have more flexible portfolio management.

The Most Competitive Bid-Ask Spread

Goldman Capital offer the most competitive bid-ask spread for various trading contract, including forex, precious metal, energy etc; the spread of the EUR/USD pair can be lowered to 0 pips. We ensure – instant execution, low slippage or delay, no repeat quotes. We commit to optimizing the operation and maintenance of servers around the world to guarantee the speed and accuracy of transaction execution.

Australian Licensed Broker (AR License No.001300151) and Segregated Account Management

Trading with Goldman Capital, all customer capital will be kept in a segregated account in the world’s leading bank; ensuring that are totally separated from the company’s operation funds to secure the utmost safety for the client’s funds. Goldman Capital is a licensed broker (AR License) regulated by the Australia ASIC; provides a competitive reward and bonus system; with a guaranteed smooth money deposit and withdrawal process. We provide extensive support services, including 24/5 customer service support in multiple languages, agency training, free use of trading tools and trackable commission/bonus system platforms. Goldman Capital understand the reliable trading and capital withdrawal experience is the main concern for traders in choosing a broker – a safe, instant and efficient withdrawal process is Goldman Capital commitment.

Technology-Focused

Goldman Capital capitalize in technology innovation by providing the most reliable online trading platforms for multiple assets (up to 200 product portfolio), including forex, precious metal, commodities, indices, stocks and cryptocurrency with the global presence of representative offices / customer service centers in Australia, Spain, Malaysia, Seychelles, Canada and Cyprus

Footprint in 120 Countries

Goldman Capital offers an efficient quote and trade environment with cutting-edge technology for clients in 120 countries globally. We continue keeping on technology investment to optimize the best trading environment for clients.

Efficient & Reliable Trading System

We are using the advanced MT5 platform for trading; enabling trader to trade forex and CFD anytime and anywhere. MT5 is the most reputable and popular online trading platform nowadays. MT5 has various powerful functions by giving trading signals, graphs & indicators; and AI tradings (EAs); to meet the needs of different traders.

MetaTrader is the world’s leading trading platform by meeting the needs of traders with different trading experiences. MT5 (Desktop Version)is the world’s most popular trading platform with the most competitive pricing with NDD (no agency intervention) mode. Trading with Goldman Capital, you can use this powerful trading platform to have your capital grow.

Please visit our website to know more about us - http://gm-capital.net/.

