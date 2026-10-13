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13/10/2026 09:24

【人行操作】人行650億逆回購利率持平，淨投放650億

　　人民銀行公布，今日進行650億元(人民幣．下同)7天期逆回購，利率持平1.4%。

　　公開市場今日無逆回購到期，即今日淨投放650億元。


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