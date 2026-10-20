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AH股新聞

20/10/2026 15:08

《Ｂ股行情》上證B股指數收跌0.6%，深證B收跌0.1%

　　上證B股指數收跌0.6%，報297.3點。深證B股指數收跌0.1%，報1162.3點。


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