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20/10/2026 13:46

《中國要聞》潘功勝會見橋水投資創始人達利歐，圍繞全球經濟金融形勢等議題交流

　　人民銀行網站發文指，人民銀行行長潘功勝19日會見了橋水投資公司創始人瑞．達利歐，雙方圍繞全球經濟金融形勢、中國宏觀經濟政策等議題進行了交流。


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