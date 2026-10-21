  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
貨幣攻略
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

21/10/2026 15:08

《Ｂ股行情》上證B股指數收跌1.9%，深證B收跌0.3%

　　上證B股指數收跌1.9%，報291.76點。深證B股指數收跌0.3%，報1158.45點。


《經濟通通訊社21日專訊》

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

聚焦APEC | 香港首辦APEC財長會，邱達根「多角度」揭...

21/10/2026 14:20

聚焦APEC

中期選舉前，白宮內外「好戲連台」

20/10/2026 18:31

大國博弈

定期存款 | 一周定存合集，多家銀行上調港元定存息，3個月6...

18/10/2026 13:29

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

理財秘笈

Wonder in Art

北上食買玩

Watch Trends 2026

輕鬆護老

照顧者 情緒健康

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
us-stocks 美股
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金