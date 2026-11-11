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AH股新聞

11/11/2026 15:21

《Ｂ股行情》上證B股指數收升2.5%，深證B收跌0.1%

　　上證B股指數收升2.5%，報285.29點。深證B股指數收跌0.1%，報1131.09點。


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