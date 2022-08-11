  • 會員
11/08/2022 17:11

新華保險：首７月原保費收入按年增２％至１１２２億人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》新華保險（０１３３６）（滬：６０１１３６）公布，今年１
至７月累計原保險保費收入為１１２２﹒０２億元人民幣，較去年同期增長約２﹒１％。
（ａｃ）

