  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

31/08/2022 09:29

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒２３％，深證Ｂ低開０﹒０６％

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒２３％，報３０９﹒０１點。深證Ｂ股
指數低開０﹒０６％，報１２３１﹒９點。

【讀者專享獨家優惠】火速訂購etnet 28周年呈獻《線條下的香港．沈平鋼筆畫作》！ ► 立即行動

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
串流報價服務

【會員專享獨家優惠】火速訂購etnet 28周年呈獻《線條下的香港．沈平鋼筆畫作》！

【搶盡先機】全城最齊IPO暗盤 一按直達交易平台

【投資首選】etnet 港股資訊，全港最齊！

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯商品
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金