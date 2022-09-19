  • 會員
AH股新聞

19/09/2022 09:30

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒３５％，深證Ｂ平開

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒３５％，報３０８﹒５６點。深證Ｂ股
指數平開，報１１８５﹒４３點。

