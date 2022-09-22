  • 會員
AH股新聞

22/09/2022 09:27

《滬股通》上證１８０低開０﹒６８％，上證３８０低開０﹒６５％

　　《經濟通通訊社２２日專訊》上證１８０指數今早低開０﹒６８％，報８２４２﹒０８點，
上證３８０指數低開０﹒６５％，報５６８５﹒８７點。
　　滬股通可投資於上證１８０指數及上證３８０指數的成分股。

