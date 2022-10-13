  • 會員
13/10/2022 15:46

《中國監管》銀保監：核准蔡希良國壽資產管理董事長任職資格

　　《經濟通通訊社１３日專訊》中國銀保監會發布關於中國人壽資產管理有限公司蔡希良任職
資格的批復，核准蔡希良中國人壽資產管理有限公司董事長的任職資格。（ｃｔ）

