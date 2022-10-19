  • 會員
19/10/2022 09:36

【人行操作】人行續２０億逆回購利率持平，完全對沖到期量

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》人民銀行今日繼續進行２０億元（人民幣．下同）７天期逆回
購，中標利率持平為２％，完全對沖今日的２０億元逆回購到期，零投放零回籠。（ｃｔ）

