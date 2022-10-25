  • 會員
25/10/2022 15:07

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數收升０﹒２５％，深證Ｂ收跌０﹒２６％

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收升０﹒２５％，報２８３﹒９４點。深證Ｂ股
指數收跌０﹒２６％，報１０９９﹒２９點。

