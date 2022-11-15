  • 會員
AH股新聞

15/11/2022 10:00

【聚焦數據】十月城鎮調查失業率５﹒５％，青年失業率１７﹒９％

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１５日北京專電》國家統計局公布，十月城鎮調查失業率
５﹒５％，青年失業率１７﹒９％，均持平上月。

