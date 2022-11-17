  • 會員
AH股新聞

17/11/2022 09:23

【人行操作】人行１３２０億逆回購利率持平，淨投放１２３０億元

　　《經濟通通訊社１７日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行１３２０億元（人民幣．下同）７天
期逆回購，中標利率持平２％。
　　公開市場今日有９０億元逆回購到期，即今日淨投放１２３０億元。人行本周四天累放水
２０９０億元。（ｃｔ）

