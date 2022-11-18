  • 會員
18/11/2022 13:34

《打擊貪腐》建設銀行寧夏自治區分行副行長徐長寧受查

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》建設銀行（００９３９）（滬：６０１９３９）寧夏回族自治
區分行原黨委委員、副行長徐長寧涉嫌嚴重違紀違法，目前正接受中央紀委國家監委駐建設銀行
紀檢監察組紀律審查和陝西省監委監察調查。（ｃｔ）

