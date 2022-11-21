  • 會員
21/11/2022 11:16

《駐京專電》金融街論壇今日起至２３日舉行，一行二會出席開幕式

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２１日北京專電》２０２２金融街論壇年會將於今日至２３
日在北京金融街舉辦。人行、銀保監、中證監會、外匯局主要負責人將出席論壇年會開幕式，開
幕式將於今日下午３時舉行。務實體經濟質效。

