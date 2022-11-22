  • 會員
22/11/2022 15:45

《中國要聞》蒙古總統訪華期間將與習近平舉行正式會談

　　《經濟通通訊社２２日專訊》蒙古總統呼日勒蘇赫將於１１月２７日至２８日訪華，中國外
交部表示，屆時國家主席習近平將與呼日勒蘇赫舉行正式會談，並共同見證合作文件簽署。
（ｅｙ）
　
　

