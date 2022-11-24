  • 會員
24/11/2022 08:48

中國銀行（０３９８８）４億美元票據獲准在巴黎泛歐證交所交易

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》中國銀行（０３９８８）（滬：６０１９８８）根據４００億
美元中期票據計劃，通過巴黎分行發行於２０２５年到期的４億美元、年息４﹒７５％票據，已
於昨日在巴黎泛歐證券交易所獲准交易。（ｍｈ）

