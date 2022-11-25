  • 會員
AH股新聞

25/11/2022 08:42

鄭州銀行（０６１９６）聘任趙飛為行長，獲銀保監核准

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》鄭州銀行（０６１９６）（深：００２９３６）日前公告聘任
趙飛為該行行長，近日收到中國銀保監河南監管局批覆，核准趙飛任職資格，故他的任期自核准
之日起生效。（ｍｈ）

