25/11/2022 09:25

《打擊貪腐》南航深圳分公司黨委原副書記、總經理劉國軍被查

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》據貴州省紀委監委消息，南方航空（０１０５５）
（滬：６０００２９）深圳分公司黨委原副書記、總經理劉國軍涉嫌嚴重違紀違法，目前正接受
南航集團紀檢監察組紀律審查和黔東南州監委監察調查。（ｄｗ）

