AH股新聞

16/12/2022 15:16

《深股通》深股通額度全日用２３億元，外資連續三日淨流入

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》北上投資Ａ股的深股通５２０億元（人民幣．下同）額度，全
日額度餘４９７﹒０５億元，用２２﹒９５億元或４﹒４％。
　　外資今日通過滬股通、深股通（統稱陸股通）流入４３﹒６２億元，連續三日淨流入。
（ｄｗ）

