AH股新聞

20/12/2022 09:30

《滬股通》上證１８０低開０﹒３３％，上證３８０低開０﹒３％

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》上證１８０指數今早低開０﹒３３％，報８２３４﹒７９點，
上證３８０指數低開０﹒３％，報５６２４﹒４８點。
　　滬股通可投資於上證１８０指數及上證３８０指數的成分股。

