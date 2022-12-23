  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
AH股新聞

23/12/2022 14:07

《駐京專電》北京市將對３１７家實體書店給予扶持

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２３日北京專電》北京市新聞出版局發布２０２２年北京市
實體書店扶持項目，將對３１７家實體書店的補貼類、獎勵類和活動類項目給予扶持。包括新華
書局、中國書店、ＰＡＧＥＯＮＥ、中信書店、鍾書閣等等。

加息周期唔使急，最緊要定！各大銀行實時「定存息率大比拼」► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
串流報價服務

【訂閱有賞】賞$50超市禮券及2023年年曆卡

加息周期唔洗急，最緊要「定」！etnet各大銀行定存息率大比拼！

【0+3去旅行】etnet全港獨家實時銀行匯率比較 唱錢格價好幫手！

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯商品
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金