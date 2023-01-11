  • 會員
AH股新聞

11/01/2023 09:29

《數字人幣》數字人民幣Ａｐｐ新增無網無電支付功能

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》據內媒報道，數字人民幣新增無網無電支付功能。在部分安卓
手機用戶中，數字人民幣Ａｐｐ硬錢包的「支付設置」，新增「無網無電支付」入口，後續還將
面向更多機型及場景開放。（ｄｗ）

