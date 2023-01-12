  • 會員
12/01/2023 16:58

《行業數據》乘聯會：上周乘用車零售同比降２３％，環比增７％

　　《經濟通通訊社１２日專訊》乘聯會數據顯示，１月１－８日，乘用車市場零售３６萬輛，
同比去年下降２３％，較上月同期增長７％；全國乘用車廠商批發３２﹒７萬輛，同比去年下降
２３％，較上月同期增長３％。（ｄｗ）

