19/01/2023 09:27

《深股通》深成指低開０﹒１２％，中小創新指低開０﹒１３％

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》深成指今早低開０﹒１２％，報１１７９６﹒４點，中小創新
指數低開０﹒１３％，報２３２９﹒７３點。
　　深股通可投資於市值６０億元人民幣及以上的深證成分指數、深證中小創新指數的成分股。

