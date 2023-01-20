  • 會員
20/01/2023 14:21

【通關復常】携程：內地用戶近一周預訂赴港機票較上月同期增十倍

　　《經濟通通訊社２０日專訊》攜程數據顯示，近一周內地用戶預訂春節假期赴香港的旅遊訂
單量同比增長近兩倍，其中機票訂單比上個月同期增長近１０倍。近兩周平台上香港的旅遊搜索
熱度環比上漲１２０％。（ｄｗ）

